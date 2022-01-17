‘Insulting’: Social Media Slams Lil Durk After Rapper Brings Out Morgan Wallen During MLK Fest

Lil Durk hasn’t let up on his support for recent collaborator and controversial country star Morgan Wallen. The Chicago-based rapper brought out the “Broadway Girls” co-creator during his performance at the annual MLK Freedom Fest held in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena over the weekend. The guest appearance seemingly only further angered fans on social media.

“See, you know me, I’m always on some different sh-t,” the “3 Headed Goat” rapper, who was one of many acts headlining the show, told audience members. “I want to bring my motherf-cking brother out here–a real one. Genuine with that heart. Can’t nobody cancel sh-t without me saying it?”

Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen. (Photo: Lil Durk YouTube/screenshot)

Many folks on social media were not pleased with Durk’s continued support, including one Twitter who called the entire incident “big time insulting.” They added, “And Nashville knows exactly what it was doing.”

That is big time insulting. And Nashville knows exactly what it was doing. — Sudafed and Scotch (@FlBadtz) January 17, 2022

“Cool points gone @lildurk,” wrote another person.

Cool points gone @lildurk — Miss Elise (@Detroitgem) January 17, 2022

A third person wrote, “@lildurk don’t post not a single MLK quote and you steady riding wit @MorganWallen a negro Harriet woulda shot and his massa looking ass.”

@lildurk don’t post not a single MLK quote and you steady riding wit @MorganWallen 🙄 a negro Harriet woulda shot and his massa looking ass. — Shanae (@EyeAmQueenX) January 17, 2022

But there was some people who supported both artists. KUDO’S to Durkio’s management team!! Whoever THEY are really are taking HIM next level! Excellent guidance, exposure and management!!! [prayer hands emoji] Big KUDO’S to @lildurk for being open to change and taking charge of HIS career!!! NEVER look or go backwards! BYE HATERS!!!

KUDO'S to Durkio's management team!! Whoever THEY are really are taking HIM next level! Excellent guidance, exposure and management!!!🙏 Big KUDO'S to @lildurk for being open to change and taking charge of HIS career!!! NEVER look or go backwards! BYE HATERS!!! — The 🖤 Melanized Michael Myers🖤 (@TaliaferroMyers) January 16, 2022

Durk recently gave the Nashville star a co-sign and declared him “not canceled” during an interview with TMZ. “He ain’t no racist. That’s my boy. We had a long talk. He had his public situation. … I vouch for him, and he good,” Durk told reporters. He added, “He ain’t canceled, I talked to him. When I say you ain’t canceled, you ain’t canceled.” People online blasted him for his comments almost immediately.

As previously reported, Wallen faced backlash last year after leaked footage captured him using racist language. The “Sand in My Boots” singer was caught on video taken by neighbors stumbling home after what appeared to be a night out with friends.

After Wallen’s group arrived in his driveway around midnight, the singer could be heard loudly telling someone in his group to “take care of this p—y-ass n—-r” about another member of the entourage.

He eventually apologized for his remarks and met with several Black-led organizations to speak about the incident. The artist reportedly promised to donate $500,000 to the causes, but whether the agreement was completed is unclear.

More Stories from Our Partners:

Amanda Seales Defends Mickey Guyton After Country Music Fan Tells Singer ‘We Don’t Want Your Kind’

Crypto ‘Fear & Greed’ Index Is Latest Talisman for Bitcoin Fans

Patrick Mahomes Shreds Steelers In NFL Playoffs| “Mr Ketchup On Everything” Officially Forced Big Ben Into Retirement