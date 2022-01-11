‘Somebody Cutting Onions’: Ciara Helps 6-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Go to Disney World

Ciara helped surprise a 6-year-old superfan with an all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World during a recent episode of “Good Morning America.”

Aubrey English, who was diagnosed with cancer months before her third birthday, touched fans‘ hearts everywhere in 2018 after her mother uploaded a video of the toddler dancing along to Ciara’s “Level Up” track while in the hospital receiving treatment.

Ciara (right box) gifts her 6-year-old fan in remission after cancer a trip to Disney World. Photo:@goodmorningamerica/YouTube

In addition to the viral video, English’s mom wrote in the caption, “Dear childhood cancer, just so you know, I won’t give up. I won’t give in. You won’t take my spirit. You won’t take my spunk. You may be in my life but you don’t have my life.”

Aubrey English, now in remission, and her family appeared on the show on Jan. 3 to share English’s story. Following the conversation, Ciara expressed how much English inspired her.

She said, “Oh my goodness. I am in tears right now. Aubrey, I just want to say that you are a superhero. You are the real superhero. And I am so impressed by your strength and how you never gave up in your battle against cancer. You inspire me and so many people and so many others. And when I saw dance to ‘Level Up,’ I could not wait to talk to you today. You have no idea how much joy you bring to my heart.”

The 36-year-old added, while disclosing how proud she is of English, “I’m just so proud of you. And I can’t wait to see what you are going to do next. You are a real ‘Level Up’ princess, so keep leveling up and inspiring so many, Aubrey. I’m so proud of you and rooting for you always.”

The segment wrapped up with a customized message by Princess Tiana from Disney’s “The Princess and The Frog” and the “GMA” hosts announcing that English and her family were being sent to Disney World for four days and five nights.

As fans began to view the clip, many mentioned how “beautiful” English’s story was along with the surprises.

“LEVEL UP lil lady…Beautiful!”

“Beautiful.”

“Lovely and heartwarming!”

“That’s almost as Beautiful as she is. Beautiful Lil Princess.”

One individual mentioned being overcome with emotions while watching the video. That person stated, “Somebody cutting onions.”

