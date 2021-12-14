‘That Little Shade She Threw’: Tiffany Haddish Encounters a Common Look-Alike During a Trip to Colombia Following the Pair’s Recent Breakup

Tiffany Haddish revealed on Monday, Dec. 13, that she encountered a Common look-alike during her trip to Colombia nearly two weeks after the comedian and rapper called it quits.

Haddish and Common, who met on the set of 2019 movie release “The Kitchen,” were together for over a year before reportedly going their separate ways in November. Sources allegedly close to the pair claimed that their busy schedules proved the reason behind the split. Common ultimately confirmed the breakup reports in an interview and claimed it resulted from a mutual agreement.

Tiffany Haddish shares she found a Common look-alike during her trip to Columbia. Photo:@tiffanyhaddish/Instagram

In the Instagram story, Haddish wrote as she shared a photo with an unidentified man that she seemingly insisted looked like her ex, “Does anyone know who this guy is? I met him in Colombia and I can’t remember his name. He just looks so Common.”

Things began to take a turn after the story started circulating on social media blogs, including “Hollywood Unlocked.” When the site’s founder and Haddish’s friend, Jason Lee, commented, “I’m not dealing with you today @tiffanyhaddish,” the “Girls Trip” star replied that shots of vodka and a dark nightclub may have clouded her judgment regarding the similarities.

The 42-year-old said, “@theonlyjasonlee look Three shoots of Vodka and a dark night club in Colombia. You would think it’s him too.” Haddish added, while appearing to be throwing jabs at Common, that she found the unnamed man she was looking for, and fortunately for her he has time to “hang out.”

“But I found him now, thanks you y’all. I talked to him today. He is sweet and got some time hangout. Funny how that works.” As fans began to view Haddish’s response, many expressed how shady the comedian was being.

Tiffany Haddish reveals to Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee that after enjoying a night out in Columbia she’d found a Common look-alike and would be spending time with him. Photo:@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram

“He is cute and got some time to hang out” The shade.”

“Did she throw some slight shade?”

“She so shady she’s just letting us know what Common said was bs.”

“That little shade she threw.”

Among the shady remarks, others mentioned that from Haddish’s reaction to the situation, it appeared that Common may have broken up with her, which contradicted what the “Blue Sky” lyricist said in a recent interview. One wrote, “This is screaminnnng Common broke up with her.” Another said, “Common clearly is the one that ended the relationship.”

A third Instagram user stated, “This was for attention from Common so basically he dumped her.” Common told “Hollywood Unlocked” last week that despite the exes having a “healthy and loving relationship,” they couldn’t sustain it because of their busy schedules.

He said, “Well, I think once Tiffany and I got back on the move it really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don’t think the love really dispersed. I just think it was just like, we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

The “Just Wright” star added because he knew the pair wasn’t slowing down in terms of their careers that they decided together to break things off. “We came to the understanding that this is what’s going to be best for us to still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship…I don’t want to be one foot in and one foot out.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Reason Why She’s Putting Motherhood On the Back Burner for A While

“Such A Tragic Situation” | Kansas City Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed’s Brother Stabbed To Death In Louisiana

Carla Harris Is Stepping Down as Morgan Stanley Vice Chair