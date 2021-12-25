‘It Looks Like I’m Seeing Two Cairos’: Tia Mowry’s Throwback Baby Photo of Herself and Sister Tamera Has Fans Comparing Tia’s Daughter to the Twins

It was the Thursday of Christmas week, and, to celebrate, Tia Mowry decided to share a throwback photo of herself and her sister, Tamera Mowry, as babies.

The Dec. 23 post featured a picture of the twin sisters seated happily wearing their white dresses decorated with yellow flowers and bows. It’s not clear who they were looking at in the photo at the time, but it seems that person gave them both a reason to smile.

Tia and Tamera as babies (not listed which is which). (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

Usually, people share old photos of themselves on Thursday because that particular weekday is sometimes known as Throwback Thursday. So that appears to be one reason that Mowry decided to post it, but another reason she uploaded the picture is because the background of the photo features a decorated Christmas tree and stockings.

In the caption of the photo, she said, “This time of year always puts a big smile on my face. Even before I could speak!” But that’s not all she also challenged her followers to a little test. The 43-year-old asked, “Can you guess who’s who?!”

While some did try their best to guess, there were some who had other answers besides Tia and Tamera. “It looks like I’m seeing two of Cairo,” said one fan. Another wrote, “Cairo and Cairo!” A third person said, “Cairo’s twins.”

Cairo is Tia’s 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her husband Cory Hardrict, and this isn’t the first time people have said she resembled someone in the family. Last week, fans were shocked to see how much Cairo looked like her big cousin Ariah, Tamera’s 6-year-old daughter.

Tia’s daughter Cairo and Tamera’s daughter Ariah. (Photo: @tameramowrytwo/Instagram)

Ariah is Tamera’s second child, and her first child is her 9-year-old son Aden. Tia also has an older son, 10-year-old Cree.

As the two have gotten older Ariah and Cairo don’t resemble each other as much, but still, many would agree that the Mowry genes are strong.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘You’re Going to Battle’: Tamera Mowry Says Social Media Made Her Experience at ‘The Real’ Unsafe

‘I Did a Quadruple Take’: Fans Demand a Donna Summer Biopic Starring Kelly Rowland After Noticing Their Striking Resemblance

‘Keep Being a Living Example’: Fans and Friends Shower Adrienne Banfield-Norris with Love as She Celebrates 31 Years of Being Clean