‘I Did a Quadruple Take’: Fans Demand a Donna Summer Biopic Starring Kelly Rowland After Noticing Their Striking Resemblance

Kelly Rowland‘s uncanny resemblance to late disco queen Donna Summer, in addition to her angelic vocal skills, have fans wondering why she hasn’t already been cast to portray the “Last Dance” singer in a biopic.

The “Motivation” singer was fan-cast by social media users after an image of Summer from a 1979 issue of “Rona Barrett’s Hollywood” magazine was shared by music critic Craig Seymour on Twitter.

Fans want to see Kelly Rowland star as Donna Summer in a biopic. (Photo: @kellyrowland/Instagram)

It didn’t take much time for fans to call out the astonishing resemblance between the singers, which led to casting demands from fans who felt that the combination of Rowland’s looks, and singing and acting talents, make her the perfect fit for the role if it ever becomes available.

“Donna Summer, 1979”

Donna Summer, 1979 pic.twitter.com/IJhDlHsCs5 — Craig Seymour, Black gay music critic (@craigspoplife) December 18, 2021

“I’ve BEEN saying this! Ever since I saw this pic in a Studio 54 article, I think I did a quadruple take. Can’t tell me Kelly Rowland doesn’t have Donna Summer’s entire face and body! I think Googled if they were related after seeing this”

“WOW!!! I literally thought that was Kelly without reading your post. I legit thought this was a picture of her!”

WOW!!! I literally thought that was Kelly without reading your post. I legit thought this was a picture of her! — UniqueLaura 🇺🇸🇩🇴🌺🦋 (@_UniqueLaura_) December 21, 2021

“Donna Summer….Kelly Rowland….both beautiful[crown emoji]”

Although there are no plans for a Donna Summer biopic at the moment, a documentary chronicling her life and career is currently in production, helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams and Summer’s daughter, actress Brooklyn Sudano.

“It was important for Roger and I to offer a perspective on my mother’s personal journey and artistry in a way that reflects her complexity and talent, digging deeper than the disco ball,” Sudano said in a statement, “Her life, like her music, was graced to heal and give hope, and we believe this film will do the same.”

“Ever since I was a teenager, I have been transfixed by Donna Summer’s music,” said Williams. “She had a voice that spoke to my soul on the dance floor. To be able to tell her story from a very personal perspective and to do that with her brilliant daughter Brooklyn is a dream come true. I am grateful to Polygram for making this happen.”

Rowland previously expressed interest in portraying Summer while appearing on a 2019 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” When asked about whether she’d thought about producing the biopic herself because “it is time,” the “Coffee” singer replied, “I think it is time too, and thank you for reminding me for the 100th time. I really really do appreciate it because the truth is, is that it is time. It’s time.”

Summer died of lung cancer at age 63 in 2012.

