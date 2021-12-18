‘You Guys Compliment Each Other Well’: Yandy Smith-Harris’ Date Night Video with Husband Mendeecees Left Fans Swooning

Yandy Smith-Harris‘ date-night video with her husband Mendeecees Harris left fans admiring their relationship and complementary ensembles.

In the Instagram post shared on Dec. 16, Smith-Harris, who is wearing a semi-sheer black dress, starts the recording by seductively posing to Emmy Meli’s “I Am Woman” track before heading toward the door. As Smith-Harris begins walking, Harris appears behind her and places a black blazer on her shoulders. The clip ends with the couple exiting their home.

Yandy Smith-Harris’ date night video with husband Mendeecees Harris left fans praising the couple. Photo:@yandysmith/Instagram

Although Smith-Harris didn’t inform her followers where she and her husband were going, she did mention in the caption that her dress would have been an excellent selection to wear for New Year’s Eve. She said, “Stepping out with husbae. This @myperfectpair dress got me screaming, “I AM WOMAN”!! You can see every curve my mama gave me!!! (Also thinking this would have been perfect for NEW YEARS EVE. well, I’m wearin it tonight BOON)”

As fans began to view her post, many marveled over the pair’s love for each other and what they deemed to be stylish outfits.

“Lord know that man fine & yandy is beautiful, you guys compliment each other well.”

“The older @mendeecees get the BETTER he looks. Y’all look good together.”

“Black love, black excellence. I love how y’all move and I definitely love your body language. Happy holidays and blessings to you guys Yandy.”

“You look amazing but you 2 together is everything. I can feel the love from miles away *sniff sniff*.”

This video comes weeks after Harris left fans fawning over his chivalrous behavior toward his wife. In the Nov. 20 recording, the father of four was seen stopping Smith-Harris from opening the door so that he could get it for her. In addition to the video, he wrote in the caption, “Another day means another chance to do it right @yandysmith knows not too touch that (door emoji).”

