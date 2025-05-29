‘His Mouth Moving But I Heard It In Monique’s Voice’: Mo’Nique’s Son Issues ‘Scripted’ Apology for Painting His Mother as ‘Difficult’ One Year After Their Public Fallout

Comedian Mo’Nique’s estranged son has delivered what many are calling a carefully “scripted” public apology, marking a dramatic turn in their family feud that captivated social media and divided fans a year ago.

Shalon Watkins, 30, issued the mea culpa through a TikTok video, taking accountability for airing their family drama online — a move that quickly went viral, though likely not for the reasons he intended.

The apology comes after a few bitter public exchanges between the Oscar-winning actress and her eldest child following Mo’Nique’s February appearance on “Club Shay Shay.” At the time, she told host Shannon Sharpe that she and her son were very much “separated,” stating she wasn’t the best mother while raising him.

“It may heal it in time, and it may not, and that’s something we as parents have to say…I’ve done what I could do. I’ve taken accountability for it. Now it’s up to you,” Mo’Nique explained.

After seeing her remarks, Watkins took to social media and accused his mother of abandoning him during difficult periods in his life and prioritizing her younger children with her current husband, Sydney Hicks, over him.

Mo’Nique’s son, Shalon Watkins, apologizes one year after public fallout online. (Photos by Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Sho_nomaddad/TikTok)

The family drama escalated when Mo’Nique and Hicks responded by revealing Watkins’ mental health struggles, creating a messy spectacle that played out across social media platforms and podcast interviews.

Now, Watkins is sharing with the public that he and his mother have made amends.

“I’m gonna start this off by showing my gratitude towards my family. The amount of patience and grace that they have all shown me, especially during times where I did not deserve it, is appreciated more than I can ever express in words,” Watkins began in his lengthy video on TikTok.

He continued, “Making those videos a year ago was a betrayal against our family, and I have to take full accountability for it. Why I made the videos and how I was feeling at the time when I made them is irrelevant. I made them, and I shouldn’t have. Period.”

The carefully worded apology continued with Watkins acknowledging the pain his public statements caused his family, particularly his mother and stepfather. He described himself as “the one in the family who simply just can’t get right.”

“I should have just kept my mouth shut and called my mother,” Watkins said. “Having that family intervention was hard and it felt like I spiritually got jumped but at the end of the a– whupping, my family did pick me up and give me a hug.”

Mo’Nique’s oldest son said he understood why his younger brothers wanted to “punch” him in the face for his actions. He admitted that his family revealing his mental health was “justified,” even though he didn’t “like it” at the time.

However, social media users were quick to notice something peculiar about the apology’s tone and structure.

When Its_onsite posted Watkins TikTok video, followers immediately began speculating about its authenticity.

Two asked, “Is he reading a script?” and “I don’t mean nooooo offense … but did Monique write this?”

Another observer noted, “I see his mouth moving but I heard it in Monique’s voice,” while a fourth commented, “And… Cut! You did beautifully. Happy you all reconciled.”

Not everyone was cynical about the reconciliation.

Some users praised the public nature of the apology, with one writing, “He was reading a script when he came to the internet to tear down his mama and step daddy. So let him read that same script to apologize. Most y’all ain’t complain about no scripts than so don’t complain now.”

Another advised him, “Yes keep family issues indoors not on the internet.”

The reconciliation apparently happened during an in-person family meeting orchestrated by Watkins’ younger brothers, who insisted on face-to-face conversation rather than allowing their older sibling to avoid accountability.

Watkins described the experience as humbling, acknowledging that his brothers had valid reasons to be angry with him but still showed love and support after hearing about the pain he had caused their mother.

His mother has gone public with their reconciliation, posting photos of her and her son on her Instagram, “GRATEFUL!!!! I LOVE US 4REAL!!!”

(L-R) Mo’Nique, her husband, Sidney Hicks, and their sons, David, Shalon, and Jonathan. (Photos: therealmoworldwide/Instagram)

In his apology, Watkins specifically addressed those who used his previous statements to paint Mo’Nique as difficult or controlling, distancing himself from such narratives.

“For those who use my words to further a narrative that my mother is difficult to work with, that her husband is controlling, that she is anything like the character she portrayed in ‘Precious.’ I also apologize to my mother for the things you [social media users] said about her.”

Over the years, Mo’Nique has accused several Hollywood figures — including Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry — of labeling her as difficult after she refused to do extra promotion for the 2009 movie “Precious,” arguing it was beyond her contractual obligations.

Watkins emphasized that his decision to go “no contact” with his family ultimately hurt him more than anyone else, affecting his ability to be the best partner and father to his two children. He said in the video that he owed his family a public apology precisely for making their private business public in the first place.

The original dispute began when Mo’Nique appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, where she claimed to be praying for reconciliation with her son.

Watkins had responded with his own videos, calling this statement a lie and detailing years of alleged neglect and abandonment.

Whether this public reconciliation represents genuine healing or simply another chapter in an ongoing family saga remains to be seen. For now, at least, the Watkins-Hicks family appears to be moving toward unity, even as social media continues to debate the authenticity of their peace process.

In addition to Shalon, Mo’Nique shares twin boys, David and Jonathan, with her husband Sidney Hicks, and has an older son, Mark Jackson Jr., from a previous relationship.

