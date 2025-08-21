‘I Won’t Back Down’: Mo’Nique Opens Up on Why She Can’t Move Past Oprah and Tyler Perry Rift and the Price She Believes They Must Pay

Actress and comedian Mo’Nique, 57, is back to blasting two of Hollywood’s most powerful filmmakers yet again.

Media personality Ts Madison recently interviewed Mo’Nique for the “Outlaws” podcast on the Aug. 19-dated episode, where she once again called out Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry.

The bad history between the “Queen of Comedy” and the two billionaires goes back almost two decades. Winfrey, 71, and Perry, 55, financially backed the Lee Daniels-directed 2009 film “Precious,” which starred Mo’Nique as a negligent mother.

Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey are still feeling the wrath of Mo’Nique decades after their fallout over the “Precious” movie. (Photos by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP; Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Mo’Nique’s portrayal of Mary Lee Johnston earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, but that accomplishment was partially overshadowed by a dispute over her not taking part in the movie’s promotional campaign.

According to Mo’Nique, she only made $50,000 for acting in “Precious” and her contract did not require her to travel overseas to promote the motion picture.

Winfrey, Perry, and Daniels supposedly took issue with the Baltimore native rejecting their requests to attend the Cannes Film Festival in France on behalf of the production.

‘Everyone’s Mad at Me’: Monique Reveals Tyler Perry Will Meet with Her, Without Her Husband, If She Apologizes to Him and Oprah

Things got more heated when Mo’Nique released secretly recorded phone call where a voice attributed to Perry admitted that it was wrong to claim she was “difficult to work with” even though she fulfilled her contractual obligations.

Mo’Nique reflected on that falling out with Winfrey and Perry during her 73-minute conversation, where the “The Parkers” television star said, “One of the biggest entertainers in the world is Tyler Perry, and Tyler Perry told a lie on me. And that lie cost me 12 years of my career.”

Mo’Nique is back at it again complaining after crying about Oprah Winfrey, calls out Tyler Perry for lying on her, saying it cost her 12 years of her career:



“Tyler Perry, you cost my family millions, and millions, and millions of dollars.”



pic.twitter.com/XSTQ6FyUOZ — EM (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) August 20, 2025

She continued, “Until he fixes it, I will not stop. Because that’s how the monster is created. We’re too afraid. We’re too scared. We’re too fearful that you’re going to take something from me.”

Mo’Nique then mentioned imprisoned film producer Harvey Weinstein, suggesting his criminal behavior against women could have been prevented if people in the entertainment industry had spoken out decades earlier.

“That’s been going on for decades. But everybody said, ‘Let it go. Don’t say nothing,’ which allowed that man to do more damage to women over the decades,” Mo’Nique stated, referring to Weinstein.

The “Almost Christmas” star continued, “‘Tyler Perry, you will not do this to another, as long as I can help it, because you told a lie. And you feel like you have the God Complex.”

“Either you’ll fix it in life or you’ll be dealt with in death. It’s totally up to you. But I’m not going nowhere,” the former talk late-night show host declared. “Oprah, I’m not going anywhere until y’all take accountability and fix it. Y’all messed with my livelihood, which messes with my family. Never would I do that to anyone. So, until they fix it, I won’t back down.”

She said she demands a public apology as well as restitution, following Perry’s alleged promise to fix things after the release of his 2016 movie, “Boo.”

“We are now in 2025 and you have not fixed it. Oprah, you watched a black woman be thrown under the bus and you said nothing as you spoke about equality,” Mo’Nique stated.

Later in the interview, she said she would “love” to talk to Winfrey and Perry in a “public open conversation” along with her husband, Sidney Hicks, and Oprah’s close friend, Gayle King.

Mo’Nique demands they publicly fix their differences in the same way Daniels publicly apologized to her on stage in 2022 during her comedy show in New York. Daniels acknowledged, “I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did” in a front of a mass audience.

Mo demanded that Winfrey and Perry make amends as well, “You publicly shamed me, so now you have to publicly fix it. Tyler Perry, you cost my family millions and millions and millions of dollars.”

Mo’Nique has been even more aggressive in her vitriol in the past in other interviews such as on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast and on stages. In 2024, footage of her going on an expletive-filled rant about her adversaries while opening for Katt Williams’ The “Dark Matter Tour” went viral.

She screamed at the audience before encouraging the crowd to refer to Perry and Winfrey as “coons.”

Mo'Nique makes audience call Oprah and Tyler Perry"coon motherf**kers!" while she is filmed still going off on Oprah and Tyler Perry during Katt Williams' tour. pic.twitter.com/ymYbSs64w3 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 1, 2024

During the press run for the “A Wrinkle in Time” fantasy motion picture in 2018, Winfrey was asked about why she has yet to address any negative comments made by her famous haters and critics, such as Mo’Nique and President Donald Trump.

“It’s impossible. It’s a law that if you meet negative with negative you will just have a combustive negative force of energy,” Oprah offered. “You can’t meet negative energy where it is, you have to rise above it, you have to transcend it. You have to be the light.

She then referred to herself as one of the “warriors of the light” before concluding, “I would never stoop to try to meet somebody where they are negatively. Don’t care who they are.” Her “A Wrinkle in Time” co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling applauded that response.

The Jasmine Brand account reposted the exchange to Instagram and the comment section contained various reactions. Fans have weighed in on Mo’Nique’s latest takedown of Winfrey and Perry while chatting with Madison.

“Monique, sweet baby, let it go,” one Instagram user commented, mocking Mo’s “hello, my sweet babies” greeting she often uses in her social media videos.

A second commenter suggested, “Sometimes we have to accept the apologies that we will never receive.” In contrast, a third person backed up Mo’s complaint about Perry, writing, “He should apologize.”

Likewise, someone stated, “I agree if you publicly disrespect me and blackball me, you have to publicly fix it.” One woman wondered, “Girrrl… What is [an] apology gonna do for you? That’s the real question.”

Despite the tension surrounding “Precious” following its release, the movie was met with critical acclaim. Daniels’ breakout feature film as a director scored six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Gabourey Sidibe. However, Mo’Nique won the drama’s only Oscar.