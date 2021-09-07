‘Slayyyyeddd’: Mo’Nique Shows Off Her Curves In ‘Age Appropriate’ Catsuits, Fans Give Their Nod of Approval

Mo’Nique is bringing sexy back in a trio of “age appropriate” catsuits.

The comedian-actress showed off her three different looks to celebrate what she called “CATSUIT WEEKEND.” From Sept. 4 to 6, she uploaded a new post revealing a new curve-hugging catsuit for each day.

Mo’Nique’s first two catsuit outfits (Photo: @therealmoworldwide/Instagram)

On Saturday, Sept. 4, she wore a grey sleeveless catsuit and paired heels with it. Her hair was pulled back into a curly grey puff, making way for her face and body to steal the show. The next day, she sported a black catsuit which opened up a bit in the front part of her neck and chest and extended out to the back. This time, her hair was styled in a top knot bun. With the outfit, she wore black heels.

For her last outfit, the “Soul Plane” actress went out with a bang, rocking a shimmery purple catsuit. The sleeves hang firmly to the top part of her shoulders, leaving an open space for her neck. With this outfit, she wore the same pair of heels that she wore with the first catsuit. She opted for another bun hairstyle, but lowered this one to her nape.

Mo’Nique’s final outfit for her “Catsuit Weekend” (Photo: @therealmoworldwide/Instagram)

Mo’Nique felt so good about her outfits that she even shouted out the designer, Tyrell Holmes. Tagging him, she wrote, “Okay so when I asked @tyrellholmes to make me a catsuit that was age appropriate. BABY @tyrellholmes NOT ONLY SHOWED UP BUT SHOWED OUT. Sisters when I tell y’all he truly gets the CURVY WOMEN, HE GETS THE CURVY WOMEN.”

She even spread some of that self-love onto her fans, in particular the older ones. Under Sunday’s post, she wrote, “Hey my sweet babies. Okay so this weekend has truly been something special in Memphis. CATSUIT WEEKEND. I just wanted to share with my OLDER TENDERS that YES WE CAN PUT IT ON. And not try to be a YOUNG TENDER. I am 53yrs young. And working towards another 53!!!!!! Y’all I LOVE US 4REAL.”

Fans seemingly loved the looks just as much as Mo’Nique and let her know in the comments. One person said, “Slayyyyeddd my entire timeline🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏😍😍.” Someone else said, “You reigned supreme Mo’…stunted hard on the people! L 👌🏽👑🖤🔥,” and another wrote “you look sooooo amazing!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍”

It is not clear what events she went to exactly in Memphis but she expressed that she had a “beautiful time.”