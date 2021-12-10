‘Method Man Has Been Indisputably FAHN’: Method Man Goes Viral Again Simply for Looking Good

Method Man is going viral once again for his devilishly good looks.

Two photos of Method Man wearing a black suit and glasses on a red carpet have gone viral after fans can not stop talking about how he’s been able to maintain being so handsome. The photos began to circulate on Twitter on Dec. 7 one day after he attended the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles.

Method Man. (Photo: @methodmanofficial/Instagram)

Celebrity wardrobe stylist Jennifer Austin reposted a photo of Method Man on the red carpet and wrote in the caption what it is that the “Concrete Cowboy” actor was wearing. She did not specify which pieces of his outfit came from which company, but she added that he was wearing clothes from Reiss and Saks Fifth Avenue. Austin also wrote that his emerald green shoes were from Scarosso, an Italian shoe company.

Fans commented on his good looks on Twitter. One said, “Method Man has been indisputably FAHN every single day of the thirty six years I’ve endured this mortal coil. And to be honest, he’s only getting hotter. The THOUGHTS I am THINKING right now. WHEW.”

Method Man has been indisputably FAHN every single day of the thirty six years I’ve endured this mortal coil. And to be honest, he’s only getting hotter. The THOUGHTS I am THINKING right now. WHEW. https://t.co/8OSjPWaeGc — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) December 8, 2021

Someone else credited not only Method Man for continuing to be attractive but also added Morris Chestnut. They wrote, “Morris Chestnut’s wife and Method Man’s wife are two of the luckiest women on this planet, been waking up to them fine ass men for 30 years, CON GRAT U LA TIONS.”

Morris Chestnut's wife and Method Man's wife are two of the luckiest women on this planet, been waking up to them fine ass men for 30 years, CON😭😭GRAT😭😭U😭😭LA😭😭😭TIONS😭😭😭 — The Great Negro (@jiggyjayy2) December 6, 2021

Someone else wrote, “Aint never been jealous of anybody in my life EXCEPT for Method Man’s wife.”

Aint never been jealous of anybody in my life EXCEPT for Method Man's wife 🤣 — *Continuation of Angry Beepbobs* (@KUnclaimed) December 6, 2021

In an interview with Jemele Hill, on her show “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” last February, Method Man opened up about how it feels to be considered a sex symbol by so many fans. “I ain’t gon’ lie, it’s a kick in the head, I like it,” he said. “Who doesn’t like to be admired, especially to feel attractive. It’s a great feeling.” He explained that he enjoys being able to be perceived as sexy without trying.

“The sexiest thing about being sexy to me is not trying to be,” he said before joking that his kids question why so many fans find him attractive. “You take it all in strides. And, I don’t know, man, I’m bashful, I guess. You try to put yourself in a comfortable space and say, ‘OK, well, I earned that. I didn’t pine for that. I didn’t try to prostitute myself to make girls like me — take my shirt off at every show type of thing. It just happened progressively, and I like that.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Come on Marvel’: Method Man Says He Wants to Star in the Next Superhero Film

Florida Black Farmers Who Got USDA Settlements Face Hurdles to Get Set-Aside Marijuana Grow License

‘He wears Number 0 Because He Has 0 Rings’| Skip Bayless Boosts Allen Iverson In A Personal Lambasting Of Russ Westbrook