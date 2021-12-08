‘Come on Marvel’: Method Man Says He Wants to Star in the Next Superhero Film

Method Man made his transition from rapper to actor in the late 1990s. Yet, fans are captivated by his latest role on Starz’s acclaimed crime drama “Power Book II: Ghost.” The 50-year-old plays Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer of Tariq St. Patrick, played by Michael Rainey Jr. The critically acclaimed series officially has been renewed for season three, reports Variety.

Considering his smooth transition, combined with his extensive workout routine, Meth tells INSIDER he’s ready to get his adrenaline pumping in a superhero film.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Method Man attends the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television presented by The Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images,)

“This whole journey wasn’t necessarily for that. It was for myself, but I think I’m ready,” he said during an interview. “I got the shirt-off action film thing. I could run, stoic, face straight, running with your shirt off kinda thing. You know, I’m ready, man. Come on Marvel. Come on Russo brothers, I’m here.”

In season one of “Power Book II: Ghost,” Tariq paid Davis to help his mother, Tasha, played by Naturi Naughton, get out of prison for murdering Tariq’s father, James St. Patrick. Yet, Tariq actually committed the crime. He called on Davis again in season two, which debuted in November. This time, he needed Davis to represent Zeke, the college student and nephew of Mary J. Blige‘s kingpin character Monet, who was questioned about the killing of a professor.

Remember Tariq's lawyer in Power Book II.



Method Man is 50 years old.



Like how?! How?!



pic.twitter.com/JKfMkc53EZ — Abuja Minister – Esq (@Sir_BiolaPr) March 3, 2021

The founding Wu-Tang Clan member said he was attracted to the second series from the “Power” Universe due to his character’s role as a “lawyer, not a shoot-up guy or a gangsta.”

“The character was well written enough that I didn’t have to do too much,” Method Man said. “But I did do my due diligence. I had explored [the 1993 film] ‘Philadelphia’ with Denzel Washington and explored footage of Johnnie Cochran, not just in the courtroom but him outside of the court.”

He added, “Whether people know this or not, Johnnie spoke two different vernacular. One was for the courtroom and one was for his people. And I wanted to blur the lines between that and make it into a big a— pot of stew.”

The late Johnnie Cochran died in 2005 of a brain tumor at 67. He served as the lead defense attorney in OJ Simpson’s 1995 trial for the murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. As previously reported, Cochran’s life and career as a civil rights champion will be portrayed in a forthcoming biopic.

“Power Book II: Ghost” airs Sunday nights on Starz at 9 p.m. EST.

