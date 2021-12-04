‘I Finally Found What Love Was’: Michael B. Jordan Is in Love with Girlfriend Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan is in love with his girlfriend of one year, Lori Harvey. The Hollywood reporter interviewed the actor for an article published on Dec. 1, and the actor revealed that he’d found love with Harvey.

The “Creed” actor was discussing his career and admitted that he had passed on some roles because he lacked the life experience to tap into the character.

Michael. B Jordan takes a selfie in a picture posted on Instagram July 27, 2021.

“There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play,” said Jordan. “I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’ But I finally found what love was,” he said.

Jordan and Harvey began dating about one year ago. Harvey is a model and the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey. The couple went public with their relationship in January 2020 with an Instagram post on Jordan’s account. He explained why he decided to share his private life with the public.

“When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that,” said Jordan.

“There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me,” he continued. “Yeah. I’m happy.”

Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan in January 2020 Photo:@michaelbjordan/Instagram

Lori Harvey with Michael B. Jordan (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram)

The 34-year-old even has the blessing of Lori’s father. The comedian said that Jordan is the first person his 24-year-old daughter has brought home of whom he approved. Harvey added that Jordan was a good guy and a family man.

“He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here, ’cause I have ways. But I can’t say nothing bad, man. He’s just got a great family, man. He’s a spiritual guy,” said Harvey.

As Jordan enjoys his new love life, he also has a new film being released on Christmas. His new film “A Journal for Jordan” tells the love story of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy and her fiancé, U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King.

The film is directed by the legendary Denzel Washington and is based on Canedy’s memoir. It covers their love story until King was killed in 2006 while serving in Iraq. King kept a journal for his son, Jordan, in case he didn’t make it home from Iraq; the memoir’s title comes from that chronicling.

“A Journal for Jordan” will be in theaters on Dec. 25.

More news from our partners:

Lori Harvey Finally Reveals Why Michael B. Jordan Calls Her Turtle, and Women Everywhere Can Relate

Ex-NFL Star Teaches Current Black Athletes How to Manage Money and Not Go Broke

‘He Doesn’t Like Me, I Don’t Like Him’| Candace Parker vs. Geno Auriemma Beef Started When She Chose Tennessee Over UConn