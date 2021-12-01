Wendy Williams’ Brother Says Talk Show Host Grieving Her Divorce and Mother’s Death Only Added to Her Struggles; Admits He Initially Lacked Empathy

Wendy Williams‘ brother opens up about how the talk show maven has been coping with the untimely death of their mother. The younger brother further stated that his sister has struggled to balance her mom’s transition and the divorce from her ex-husband.

Thomas “Tommy” Williams did an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun, explaining some of the personal trauma that his big sis has endured over the last couple of years. He also shared how he believes that in her post-TV life, she will be fine.

The most notable “trauma” in the former radio personality’s life is the loss of her mother, Shirley Williams. Williams spoke of how he and his sister publicly feuded, and of how he dissed his sister on social media when she did not attend their mother’s funeral.

“We’ve all been struggling with and I can speak for myself definitely is the passing of our mother, the matriarch of the family. It’s not easy,” he shared before confessing that he should have handled his anger with his sister privately. “I was rather aggressive in coming out and not being as empathetic as I should have been, or as supportive as I should have been. That was my knee-jerk reaction.”

This “knee-jerk” reaction happened at the top of the year when Williams took to YouTube to make a video entitled, “My mom is on my mind… Good morning Tommy Katz.”

“What makes somebody not go to their mother’s funeral? I don’t understand not giving a salute to the one person who was always there and showed you support,” he said in a YouTube video. “I don’t get how you can just move on and act like nothing happened.”

Wendy Williams, who Tommy claimed didn’t attend their mother’s wake, retaliated publicly also on her platform, “The Wendy Williams Show” that has a sizably larger following than his 14.7K YouTube channel.

She said, “I’m seeing a lot of comments about ‘Your brother doesn’t like you’ or ‘You better watch your back because your brother is on one’ or ‘Wendy, I can’t believe you’re this kind of person.’ ”

“Tommy, let me tell you something right now,” she stated, looking directly into the camera. “All you are is my brother. You better stop talking the way you’re talking because now it’s dripping into my comment page.”

“You are my brother; let’s keep it that way. If you want to talk on the internet then you talk about the things that you think you know about yourself. You don’t want to talk about the things I know about you … for sure,” she remarked.

Months later, family relations have tempered and the siblings are in a good space. Tommy Williams shares that much of this has to do with their father.

“Thankfully I had my patriarch who was able to talk to me and say: ‘Tommy, you might want to call your sister. Everybody’s dealing with things in a different manner, plus, she’s dealing with her divorce from Kevin,’ ” he shared with the publication.

Tommy Williams also saluted his sister for including their mother in her documentary, “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!”

“She paid homage to my mother, and it’s such a celebration. It’s truly a gift she gave the family – a gift that no other person in our family could give … to be able to look at my mother on all those old clips of Wendy,” the 54-year-old reflected.

Last week, various reports indicated that Williams’ health is getting so bad that her production company is looking for a replacement host for her show. As “The Wendy Williams Show” wraps up its 13th season, many have vied for a chance to permanently sit in the coveted purple chair.

An insider said to Radar Online, “The fill-in hosts were just supposed to keep the show’s lights on until Wendy was well enough to return. It was assumed that without Wendy, the audience would not watch, but that has not been the case.”

One celebrity in particular seems to be outshining the rest. “When Sherri Shepherd took over she not only retained all of Wendy’s fans but also brought in a whole new audience too.”

No official reports have said that Wendy Williams is done with TV. Yet, Tommy Williams seems to think that if she is, “it’s not a big deal.”

“I can’t think of a time when I was worried about Wendy in her career. I just can’t. She’s been through so much. I’ve been there with her through so much,” he told The Sun.

