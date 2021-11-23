‘I Haven’t Seen Anything Like That’: Wendy Williams Brother Shuts Down Ricky Smiley’s Reports About Her Having Dementia and Being Confined to a Wheelchair

Wendy Williams’ family is clarifying reports that the television host’s health is far worse than initially reported. The 57-year-old has been absent from her hit self-titled daytime television talk show since early September after taking some time off due to “ongoing health issues,” resulting in part from a breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis later that same month.

Speculations later began to circulate that the Emmy-nominated broadcaster had been diagnosed with early stages of dementia. The nationally syndicated “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” initially reported the news over the weekend. The radio show host claimed Williams’ health was “not looking good… Word on the street is Wendy is confined to a wheelchair.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Wendy Williams speaks at the ceremony honoring her with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

News personality Toine The Don added that the television personality had “lost all blood circulation in her legs and in her feet” and the possibilities of her returning to her award-winning talk show were slim.

Toine then encouraged listeners to pray for the star, given her past documented battles with substance abuse and new reports she had been suffering from “early stages of dementia.”

However, relatives refuted the show’s claims. Williams’ younger brother, Tommy, told the Sun that his sister was not “displaying that type of behavior to the family,” and that they “haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that.”

The YouTuber also said that he and his father, who both reside in Florida, “routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here.” He also revealed that they’re often in communication with her and “don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical.” The New Jersey native may possibly be visiting her family in the Southern state for the holiday weekend.

As for the fate of her show, actresses Leah Remini and Michelle Visage will be the next set of guest hosts taking over later this month. They will appear on the show from Monday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 10, confirming Williams will not be back to take the throne as gossip queen at least until mid-December. Other guest hosts have also included Sherri Shepherd, with Fat Joe and Remy Ma to take over for two days during Thanksgiving week.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Praying for Wendy’: Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Is Reportedly Engaged to His One-Time Mistress, Fans Mention Daytime Host After the Resurfaced News Go Viral

Why Black Homebuyers Missed Out on the Pandemic Real Estate Boom

LeBron James Catches One-Game Suspension, Stewart Two From Elbow Gate | Should The League Face Get Less Time As The Offender?