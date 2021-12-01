‘She Loves and Admires Her Big Sister’: Fans React After Viewing Reginae Carter’s Dancing Video with Her Younger Sister Reign

Reginae Carter‘s dance video with her younger sister Reign Rushing got sidetracked on Nov. 29 after fans solely focused on Carter’s dog, Hunni

The clip, first uploaded on the 23-year-old’s TikTok page and later reposted on her mother Toya Johnson‘s Instagram account, showcased Carter and Rushing dancing along to King Imprint’s “Freak” featuring Jhacari.

Reginae Carter and Reign Rushing’s dance video goes left after fans focus on Carter’s dog Hunni. Photo:@toyajohnson/Instagram

The dance moves included a massive amount of leg movements on both Rushing’s and Carter’s parts. As the video continued, Rushing could be seen jumping up and down while holding Hunni. Toward the end of the clip, the 3-year-old started swaying side to side. In addition to the dance video, Johnson captioned how bad she felt for the dog. She wrote, “When you leave your kid with @itsreginaecarter I’m crying poor @hunnibunme_.”



As fans began to view the recording, many bypassed the bonding moment between sisters and zoomed directly on the dog’s reaction. An individual claimed their eyes were on the dog the entire time because they feared the dog would get dropped.

“The dog is used to the Shenanigans.”

“Lmfaooooo she’s cute!!!!! it’s the dog just chilling too! This isn’t the doggie first time at the rodeo.”

“The dog is definitely use to this behavior.”

“I had my eyes on the dog the entire time to make sure she didn’t drop him.”

Among the dog remarks, other people mentioned how much they adored Carter’s relationship with Rushing. One wrote, “I absolutely love their relationship!! This gives me hope that my daughter and sibling would be close despite the age gap if I get to have another baby.” Another said, “She loves and admires her Big Sister so much. It’s a beautiful thing to see.”

This dance video comes weeks after Carter uploaded a “How to Pimp a N–a” dance challenge video that included a cameo appearance from the toddler that was inspired by a City Girls song with the same name. The recording made headlines because fans claimed the only reason why Rushing dominated the challenge was because she knew “the game” of life.

