‘I Don’t Know If I’ll Find Love Again’: Nick Cannon Revisits the Thought of Having More Children and Opens Up About Co-parenting with Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon appeared on Dr. Oz on Nov. 12 and opened up about finding love again and co-parenting with his famous ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey. The actor has seven children, three of which were born within a year by three different women including 10-year-old twins Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon with Mariah Carey.

He also shares a four-year-old son, Golden, with model Brittany Bell, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, who is 10 months old. Cannon and model Abby De La Rosa have 5-month-old twin sons named Zion and Zillion. The busy dad also shares 4-month-old son Zen with model Alyssa Scott.

Actor Nick Cannon discusses parenting and love with Dr. Oz on Nov 19, 2021. (Photo: Dr. Oz/ YouTube)

Dr. Oz asked the actor how co-parenting is between two superstars. Cannon replied that he and Carey do well. “Pray that it continues to go the way that it does” he said. ” ‘Cause, you know, we don’t agree on everything every day, but a lot of times, I’m the wild, zany one and she’s probably the more, more understanding stable matriarch, so, ugh she probably feels like she’s parenting all three of us,” he joked.

When Dr. Mehmet Oz asked him if wanted to have more children, Cannon asked the doctor where he should stop.

“I don’t know, doc,” said Cannon. “What do you think? Where should I stop?”

“The Masked Singer” host added that he didn’t have plans on having any more children at the moment, partly because he was trying to be celibate until the end of the year.

He told Dr. Oz. that he hadn’t had sex since September when his show “The Nick Cannon Show” premiered.

The father of seven also told “Drink Champs” podcast hosts N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN that he was trying to be celibate for the rest of the year when he appeared on their podcast on Oct. 1.

“I’m trying to chill out though. I’m chilling out. I’m kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on,” he said. “I have enough children, enough frolicking. I’m good right now. I’m trying. I didn’t say I’m perfect…I love all my kids.”

The co-hosts also asked Cannon if he was going to have more children.

“I’m not going around like, ‘Who am I going to impregnate next?’ It’s usually scenarios,” adding that he had no plans to have more children at the moment.

He told Dr. Oz that he isn’t sure if he’ll ever have more children because he could fall in love again. He also adores parenthood and doted heavily on his children.

“I don’t know how I’ll feel in five years,” he added. “When people say, ‘Are you going to have more kids,’ that’s a difficult question, unless I did have something like a vasectomy, because I don’t know if I’m going to find love again. I don’t know how deep I’ll go again. I don’t know. You never understand what the universe is going to present to you.”

