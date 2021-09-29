Why Nick Cannon Says He Will ‘Take a Break’ from Having More Children 

Nick Cannon says he’s pumping the brakes on his baby-making operations after appearing to take some sound advice from his therapist.

Cannon shook up the social media timeline after welcoming four new babies over a seven-month span from December 2020 to June 2021. With his most recent unveiling of a second set of twins in 2021, Cannon’s child count now comes to a total of seven.

Nick Cannon says he’ll take a break from fathering children after taking advice from his therapist. (Photo: @nickcannon/Instagram)

Fans were even more surprised when the Nickelodeon alum revealed he had no current plans to slow down his family’s expansion.

However, during an interview last week with “Entertainment Tonight,” the television talk show host appeared to be walking back those comments, citing a recommendation made by his mental health care provider who suggested the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” star abstain from sex.

“I’m not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate,” the 40-year-old claimed before jokingly stating, “OK, give me break bus, I’ma take a break from having kids.”

Still, Cannon’s aspiration to expand his village seemingly isn’t just based on his ability to procreate and support his children financially. He cites his family-oriented temperament related to his upbringing. The actor told “ET,” “I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too.”

But he still acknowledges being careful about what you ask for in life, telling reporters, “The Lord has blessed me with what I asked, but ask and you shall receive.”

The “Wild ‘N Out” creator welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa and son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, this past June. The two women gave birth nine days apart.

Cannon also welcomed daughter Powerful Queen last December with former beauty pageant titleholder and ex-girlfriend Brittney Bell. The pair already share a 4-year-old son, Golden Sagon. In addition, the television host is dad to son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, a set of twins he shares his former wife, singer Mariah Carey.