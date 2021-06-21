Nick Cannon Reportedly Expects Birth of Seventh Child, News Comes Just Days After He Welcomes Twins

Less than a week after welcoming twin boys with International DJ Abby De La Rosa, news of Nick Cannon having another child on the way by another woman spread over the internet after an interesting Father’s Day post was uploaded.

On Father’s Day, pregnant model Alyssa Scott posted a photo that looks to be a maternity photo, showing her leaning back into the arms of a man who looks like Nick Cannon. The man’s face was turned away from the camera, but the body shape, the haircut and the tattoos strongly resemble those of Cannon’s. Scott wrote, “Celebrating you today ❤️.”

Alyssa Scott seems to confirm Nick Cannon is the father of her child. (Photo: @itsalyssaemm/Instagram)

Last month, in a now-deleted post, Scott uploaded a different maternity picture and a follower asked her in the comments if Cannon was the father. She responded with three smiling face with hearts emojis, which many took as confirmation.

But there seems to be no love lost between Cannon and Rosa. On Father’s Day, she also posted a picture of Cannon as he was holding their sons in the hospital room. In her post, she wrote, “Happy Fathers Day! We are forever grateful for you 💙💙.”

Abby De La Rosa wishes Nick Cannon a Happy Father’s Day six days after their twins were born. (Photo: @hiabbydelarosa/Instagram)

Scott’s child will make seven kids in total for the “Wild ‘N Out” host. He has twins with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, in addition to a son and a daughter with model Brittany Bell.

What seems to be a confirmation of Cannon’s seventh child by Scott sent fans into shock, with many posting comedic reactions.

One person said, “The year is 2164. 5% of the US population is a descendant of nick cannon; they are officially declared an ethnic minority.”

Comedian Lil Duval wrote, “Nick Cannon getting these women pregnant like he think he bout to die 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Someone else wrote, “Nick Cannon getting ready for his 17th gender reveal party this year,” then added a photo with a Miami Heat NBA player leaning over.

Cannon has been pretty mum about all of the news and the commotion, but apparently he has always planned to have more children, even after his divorce from Carey. In a 2016 interview with ABC, he said, “I love children. Whether it’s having more of my own, or adopting, whatever, I love that process.” He also shared his belief that “we’re here to be fruitful and multiply,” in addition to making the statement that being a father is “what I was put on this Earth to do.”

Well, Happy Father’s Day, Nick Cannon!