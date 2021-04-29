‘Look How Big and Chunky He Is’: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Post Adorable First Photo of Baby Boy, Fans Also Want to See Their Other Kids

Oh baby! Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir must be feeling generous.

On Thursday, April 29, the hip-hop couple finally gave their fans a first-look photo of their baby boy Ice Davis on Instagram. But that’s not all. Gucci Mane is blessing his fans with a new album as well. Their son’s photo, that the two are sharing with the world for the first time, is actually the new cover art for Gucci’s album titled “Ice Daddy.”

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane and their son Ice Davis (Photo: @laflare1017/Instagram)

In Gucci’s caption, he informed his fans that the album will be “available at midnight” and that his four-month-old son is the executive producer of the project. This is in line with what some other celebrities have done, including DJ Khaled who recently named his two sons Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 1, as executive producers for his next album “Khaled Khaled.” Also, Nas credited his daughter as EP for his 2001 album “Stillmatic” when she was just seven years old. Ka’oir, who shared the same photo on her Instagram, wrote something similar in her caption in support of her boys. She said, “BIG ICE!!!! @icedavis1017 executive produced his Daddy’s new album #IceDaddy avail at midnight for Pre-SAVE on all platforms🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊.”

Some fans have been asking to see Ka’oir and Mane’s first child together ever since she announced that he was born. Many were very excited to finally see something more than just his arm or leg. One fan said, “Your baby is absolutely gorgeous 😍😍😍 what a blessing.” Another wrote, “Omg!! Look how big and chunky he is!! Beautiful since day one! 😍😍😍😍 God bless him! 💙.” Someone else said, “He’s so cute idk why they was hiding him.”

Others are still having an issue with the couple for what they see as their seemingly showing favoritism to the only child they have together while keeping their other children from previous relationships hidden. “They really acting like this both they first kid dats crazy 🤯..” said one person. “Awww he should have had it produced by all his kids so they all can get royalties from it smh!! It’s so sad,” added another.

Ka’oir has already addressed once before why she and her husband have decided to keep their children’s identity under wraps. While appearing as a guest on “The Breakfast Club” in 2017, Ka’oir cleared up a rumor about her leaving her other three children in Jamaica to be with Gucci, who has an older son. “Gucci and I both have children,” the 36-year-old said. “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private. I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”

She further explained, “It’s never a situation where they’re left with my mom. They all live with us. And we have a blended family and we have fun and their spoiled and their happy.”