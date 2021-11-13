‘Whoopi Stays Looking Out for Her Babies’: Fans React to Keke Palmer Shooting Her Shot to Land a Role In ‘Sister Act 3’ Following ‘Insecure’ Gig

Keke Palmer may have landed herself a new role while appearing on “The View.”

The actress, who promoted her new book series “Southern Belle Insults” during the Nov. 10 episode, informed Whoopi Goldberg that she’s available to play “any” part in the third installment of “Sister Act.”

Keke Palmer shoots her shot at a “Sister Act 3” role to Whoopi Goldberg while appearing on “The View.” (Photo: “The View” /YouTube)

Last year, Disney announced via Twitter that “Sister Act 3” was in development and will premiere on the streaming app. In addition to the movie news, the company also shared that Goldberg would be reprising her role as Deloris Van Cartier — a lounge singer who joined a convent after being placed in a witness protection program — in the Tyler Perry-produced project.

Since then, no additional details regarding the film have been released. Palmer, who has worked with Perry in the past on “Madea’s Family Reunion,” told Goldberg that she is just shooting her shot for a part in the movie.

The 28-year-old said while bringing up Issa Rae: “Now, Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot, like I did with Issa [Rae] a little bit ago. I heard that Tyler Perry is doing Sister Act 3, and I just want you to know that I’m available for the job. Any job. I mean, you ain’t got to say nothing now, you know, I’ll send you an email or something. Just let me know if you need me.”

After pleading her case, Goldberg looked at Palmer and said her name was already “brought up.” “I already brought it up. Come on, Keke.” Palmer then responded, “Hashtag booked. I know that’s right!”

As fans viewed the clip, many brought up Palmer’s work ethic, while a few claimed that Goldberg is always looking out for young talented performers.

“Y’all know Whoopi stays looking out for her babies.”

“The look on her face when Whoopi says, I’ve already brought it up’ is everyone’s happy moment. I would totally buy a ticket for that movie!”

“Keke ‘Keep A Bag’ Palmer #Booked.”

“I legit love this girl. It’s not just the multi-talent, it’s also the genuine character. Not her shooting her shot with Whoopi and Whoopi’s like I GOT YOU.”

“That’s so amazing how the universe works. KeKe wanted to work with Whoopi and it was already being made to happen. We love to see it. Black girl magic!”

Keke Palmer shoots her shot at Whoopi Goldberg for a role in “Sister Act 3.” Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

If Palmer gets a role in “Sister Act 3” this wouldn’t be the first time she has nabbed a job by simply shooting her shot. The actress recently appeared in the fifth and final season of “Insecure.” Palmer’s role came after she tweeted about her “excitement” for the future episodes of the HBO series following the season 4 finale last year.

Palmer later clarified in another tweet that she was not guest-starring on the show. She also suggested that she wouldn’t mind kicking Christina Elmore’s character Condola’s behind for destroying the chance that Issa Rae and her former lover Jay Ellis had to rekindle their relationship by revealing her pregnancy.

Palmer wrote, “Hey @IssaRae there’s been a mix-up. I posted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everyone thinks I’m gonna be on it. We can’t let them down, put me in to beat Condola’s ass real quick.”

Ironically enough, Palmer was ultimately cast as Condola’s sister.