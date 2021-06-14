Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji Shed Tears as They Say Their Final Goodbyes on Set of ‘Insecure’

“Insecure” star Yvonne Orji revealed how much she would miss her “family” on June 11 after the cast and crew wrapped up their fifth and final season of the hit HBO show. Orji played Molly Carter, a successful attorney and Issa Rae’s best friend since the show’s debut in 2016.

The actress shared streams of images and videos in the initial post, which included her “Insecure” co-star and co-creator Issa Rae. Orji also had photos of her other co-star Jay Ellis and “Insecure” showrunner Prentice Penny.

Yvonne Orji shares a touching post about the “Insecure” cast and crew’s final goodbye as they wrap up season 5 of the HBO series. @yvonneorji/Instagram

The 37-year-old began by stating how emotional the goodbye was for everyone involved. “Last night, we said goodbye and God Bless to, not only Molly, but also to our fearless leader, @the_a_prentice. We cried a river, group-hugged, ate cake & popped multiple bottles.”

She added, “I’m gon’ miss the heck outta these beautiful people. This wasn’t just a show with some co-stars that I HAD to work with. This was a family that I was privileged to grow with, learn from, and do life with. As we each move on to other projects, we know that we’ll always have this moment, this experience, these last 6 years. What a blessing. WHAT. A. MUTHA. EFFIN. BLESSING. #AllCriedOut #SittingDownAndRestingMySoulToday.”

Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji Hugging Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji embrace as they wrap up the final season of their hit HBO show “Insecure.” (Photo: @yvonneorji/Instagram) Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, and ‘Insecure’ Showrunner Prentice Penny Smiling and Posing (From left) Jay Ellis, “Insecure’s” showrunner Prentice Penny, Issa Rae, and Yvonne Orji are all smiles as they complete the final season of the hit HBO series. (Photo: @yvonneorji/Instagram) ‘Insecure’ Cast and Crew a Share Group Hug Cast and crew of “Insecure” group hug as they wrap up the series final season. (Photo: @yvonneorji/Instagram)

In one of the videos, Orji opened up about how fulfilling it was to work with Rae, whom she deemed the face of the show. Orji said, “For all that I am most proud of is not even me being Molly, is being able to serve you. That’s what I take so much pride in. I’ve wanted to protect you cause you are the head. And I know that heavy is the head that wears the crown… I was cast in this role to make sure that you look good, and that is the thing I’m most proud about.”

Upon viewing Orj’s heartfelt post, both Rae and Ellis commented on how misty-eyed they were becoming all over again. Rae said, “Not you making me cry all over again. Lather, rinse, repeating a–.” As Ellis wrote, “This. Got. Me. Again!!!!!”

A day later, on June 12, Rae shared her own tribute to the show by posting images and videos of the people that “changed” her for the better. She captioned the upload, “WRAPPED a show I’ve been writing for 8 years and shooting for 6, surrounded by a chosen family of incredible creatives. One day I’ll be able to properly articulate what each and every person involved in the making of this show has meant to me and how they’ve changed me for the better. But for now: THANK YOU for riding, for rocking, for trusting, for giving, and for taking a chance on ME. ‘We’ll see what’s bout to happen next, okay?!’ Until then, see y’all at the portee! @insecurehbo.”

“Insecure,” the show, which was initially based on Rae’s web series called “Awkward Black Girl,” was renewed for a fifth season last year, weeks after the comedy’s fourth season premiered. It was later confirmed this January that the show would end after season 5.