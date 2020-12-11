‘We Do Not Want Them Wigs’: Tyler Perry Set to Produce Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 3’ Reprisal, and Fans Have Concerns

Many Instagram users felt indifferent after finding out on Dec. 10 that Tyler Perry would be producing the third installment of “Sister Act,” again starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Disney announced that Goldberg would be reprising her role as Deloris Van Cartier —lounge singer that joins a convent after being placed in a witness protection program — via Twitter. “Sister Act 3 is in development! @WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well. Sister Act 3 will premiere on @DisneyPlus.”

Tyler Perry and Whoopi Goldberg. Photo: @tylerperry/Instagram / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Although no other details, such as the premiere date, have been set, some fans of the franchise are bothered by Perry’s role in the film, given his past work in the industry.

“Why is Tyler Perry producing Sister Act? 🤔🤣 We do not want them wigs !!!”

“Oh hell hah! Not with Tyler Perry producing Sister Act 3! I can see the bad wigs and rushed scenes already!🤦🏾‍♀️😩”

“Tyler Perry better not turn Sister Act 3 into a Drama Movie!! 🤣🤣💯💯”

“Tyler about to turn Sister Act into one of his church stage plays. Imma sit this one ALL THE WAY OUT”

“Lawd Tyler Perry finna have the nuns smoking crack and getting beat on 🤦🏾‍♀️”

In the past, Perry has been blasted by some for exploiting Black women’s pain for money and “rushed” productions. The filmmaker responded recently to critics who don’t like his films, and months before that in a January interview with the New York Post. He addressed the issue of his depiction of Black women.

“I’m always trying to send a message that you don’t have to deal with this s–-t,” he told Post’s Page Six. “It’s not about making money off of a woman’s pain, it is about telling a story.” The 51-year-old also added that he wished Black women would stop mentioning he’s “making money off of Black women.”

This week’s “Sister Act” announcement comes not long after the 27th anniversary of “Sister Act 2: Back In the Habit.” The film’s premise involves Goldberg’s character taking up her nun costume again to help teach music to troubled teens at a parochial school to prevent it from being shut down. The movie also stars singer Lauryn Hill.

With that film’s popularity, over the years many have wondered what happened to the third installment, including late night host James Corden. During an interview in October on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” Goldberg revealed “Sister Act 3” never got off the ground because decision-makers felt “no one wanted to see it,” but now “it turns out that that may not be true.” She added, “So, we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”