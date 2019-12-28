‘Trying to Save Face’: Stevie J. Fans Slap Down Recent Couple Pic With Faith Evans After Cheating Rumors Surface

Despite the recent Twitter drama Stevie J. faced earlier this week, he’s letting the world know that things are good between him and wife Faith Evans.

The music producer took to Instagram on Monday and posted a romantic couple photo of himself and the “Soon As I Get Home” singer posed up together in Beverly Hills, California. He, his lovely wife and their blended family decided to spend Christmas in the Golden State.

Nevertheless, Stevie’s pic showed him and Evans sitting beside each other, and he captioned the post “Happy Holidays #DaJordans.” He added in a separate image, “Family, Love, Peace & Grace….”

Stevie J. and Faith Evans. @hitmansteviej_1/Instagram

Although the father of six’s photo received over 56,000 likes from fans, others accused him and his wife of trying to put on a front for the media.

“wait …….🤦🏽‍♀️ Trying to save face @hitmansteviej_1 nobody hacked your phone.”

“Un Faithful 👀😂 Evans so who “hacked” your phone Stevie? You with the woman who cheated on u?”

“The Pretenders 😂😂 one min they good the next min unc tweeting about f–k love”

Many fans referenced controversial tweets about women that came from Stevie J.’s Twitter account on Dec. 22. The cryptic tweets had fans thinking the music producer was talking about his wife Evans.

“Found of that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it’s a blessing to know,” the now-deleted tweets read. “Ones insecurities can damage them. Cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever.”

Stevie J. says he was hacked on Twitter.

Hours later, Stevie addressed the tweets that came from his page and claimed his Twitter was hacked.

“My twitter & IG was hacked last night while I was on the plane,” the musician wrote. “My wife is the love of my life & my best friend. Whoever hacked me, you not only hurt me but my entire family.”

Evans remained quiet throughout the entire social media debacle.

The couple shockingly tied the knot in July 2018 in their Las Vegas hotel room, surrounded by family and friends, shortly after applying for a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada.

The “Hitman” producer announced their marriage on Twitter, writing, “I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” to which the “One More Chance” singer replied, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.”