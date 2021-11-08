‘He’s Recruiting Again’: Nick Cannon Responds to Saweetie Saying She’s Ready for Children

Nick Cannon may have given up on his goal to be celibate for the rest of the year.

After welcoming four children by three different women this year — bringing his total of children he has to seven — Cannon is implying that he may be down to make more. Rapper Saweetie took to Twitter and revealed her latest desire to her followers. “I want some babies,” she wrote.

(L) Nick Cannon responds to Saweetie’s (R) tweet saying she was ready to have kids. Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images, Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Not only did the “Drumline” actor retweet the message, but he also commented on it. Instead of using his words, he used four emojis to get his message across: The Thinking Face emoji, the Ninja emoji, the Rolling on the Floor Laughing emoji, and the Man Raising Hand emoji.

Saweetie has not responded to Cannon’s gestures but her fans sure did. One person joked, “Nick Cannon got his eye on Saweetie and that’s enough to get her pregnant, sis needs to up her security and alert her prayer group ASAP.”

Someone else wrote their opinion which reads, “He also went from having 3 kids to 7 kids within a 6 month period all by different women. No chance he can be a good parent to all his kids under those circumstances.”

Another person quipped, “nick cannon got so many kids that u got click ‘see more’ on his wiki page just to see them all but now he’s out here saying he wanna give saweetie a baby… i want that man locked up.”

“He’s recruiting again,” joked another person.

A month ago on his eponymous talk show, Cannon said, “I’m going to try to be celibate until 2022,” he declared in a sardonic tone. “We’re going to see if we can make it to the end of the year. Somebody said, ‘You should go longer.’ Take your time! We’ll get to the end of the year, then we’ll talk about 2022.”

In September, he told “Entertainment Tonight” that it was his therapist that recommended celibacy. He also discussed what it was like for him to come from a large family himself. “I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too.”