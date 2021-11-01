‘Y’all Want Beef’: Ari Fletcher Reacts to Yung Miami’s New Track Which Mentions Her Boyfriend Moneybagg Yo After Fans Attempt to Bring it to Her Attention

Ari Fletcher took to Twitter on Oct. 29 to react to Yung Miami‘s new track, which featured a verse about Fletcher’s boyfriend, Moneybagg Yo.

Yung Miami, one half of rap duo The City Girls, released the single “Rap Freaks” late Friday night and name-dropped several rappers, including Moneybagg Yo, Diddy, 50 Cent, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, DaBaby, and many more.

Ari Fletcher (left) responded to social media users who tagged her about Yung Miami (right) and her latest song “Rap Freaks,” which features a verse about Fletcher’s boyfriend Moneybagg Yo (center). (Photos: @therealkylesister/Instagram, @yungmiami305/Instagram, @moneybaggyo/Instagram)

In the verse about Moneybagg Yo, Yung Miami rhapsodized about how she wanted to collaborate with the “Wockesha” lyricist musically and suggested that he leave Fletcher at home. The lyrics read, “Moneybagg, I got a hit song I need a verse come through, just leave your b–h home.”

As fans began to alert Fletcher on social media about the verse, the 26-year-old posted on Twitter saying she was already aware of the song and that Yung Miami personally contacted her beforehand. Fletcher wrote, “She been called me about that song and I been heard it.”

When Fletcher’s remarks regarding Yung Miami’s track went viral, many people mentioned how no beef will be ensuing between the two women.

“Y’all want her to be angry so bad & now that’s she’s not y’all trying to make up another scenario of her being mad or not liking the song !!! HER AND MIAMI COOL.”

“Now y’all know they are cool! Lol why y’all wanted them to beef lol.”

“Don’t try to Put these women against each other now .. it’s Just music.”

“Obviously they’re cool. Why would she drop her man name without asking her.”

“Y’all want beef so bad lol.”

Among the “beef” comments, others brought up that they figured that Yung Miami asked for permission before the track’s release. One wrote, “Oh, we knew she got permission first.” Another said, “I knew she asked permission cause ain’t no way.”

During an interview with Billboard, Yung Miami claimed that the “Rap Freaks” premise was to pay homage to all “hot” emcees out. She said, “The song is showing love to all the rappers right now. It’s nothing personal. I [named] a bunch of the guys who are on top, that’s hot, that’s poppin’. Nothing is personal. Nothing is literal. I’m just having fun.”