‘Mind Your Damn Business’: Ari Fletcher Responds to Garcelle Beauvais of ‘The Real’ After the Host Comments on Her Gift to Moneybagg Yo

Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend Ari Fletcher looked stunning on the red carpet for the pre-recorded 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, which aired Tuesday night.

“I’m in love. I love my man,” Fletcher expressed to Lore’l from “The Morning Hustle Show,” according to a clip on Instagram.

(L)Ariana Fletcher, pictured with Moneybagg Yo, had a message for “The Real” Garcelle Beauvais after the hosts talked about her birthday gift to the rapper. Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The entrepreneur and social media guru also addressed comments about purchasing 28.8 acres of land for the “Wockesha” rapper’s 30th birthday on Sept. 22. Many viewed Fletcher’s purchase as an act of love, while “The Real” co-host Garcelle Beauvais felt Fletcher was “acting married” by buying such an excessive gift for her boyfriend of nearly two years.

“It’s expensive,” Fletcher adds about purchasing acres of land in Bagg’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. “ It’s the biggest purchase I’ve ever made.”

When asked how she felt specifically about Beauvais’ comments, the 26-year-old said, “I feel like everybody needs to focus on what they doing, who they doing it with, and what makes them happy.”

She added, “So I just feel like….mind ya’ damn business.”

Ari Fletcher gifted her boyfriend, rapper Moneybagg Yo, with 28.8 acres of land in honor of his 30th birthday. Photo:@therealkylesister/Instagram

During a viral clip of The Real” last week, Beauvais said Fletcher was “acting married” for buying acres of land for a man who has yet to put a ring on it. “That’s a huge gift to someone … that you’re not even married to. I feel like if a man gave me acres, I would feel obligated to stay with him if it didn’t work because that is such a good gift.”

Aside from remarks from Beauvais’ and “The Real” co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Loni Love and Jennie Mai-Jenkins, Fletcher has also been defending her 28.8 acre-purchase of love against fans on social media.

On Sept. 28, Fletcher wrote, “Y’all don’t know the half of what he does for me mentally or financially. I’ve never felt so safe, loved, spoiled and happy with a person. He loves me and my son so much. I’m sorry that you haven’t experienced a love like this. Focus on getting your own land and your husband.”

Fletcher seemed confused over why people were worried about her giving Moneybagg Yo “generational wealth,” as opposed to more common birthday gifts. “Y’all mad at Jewlery and cars but generational wealth is taking it too far… people will always have something to say no matter what,” she wrote.

Following behind his leading lady, Moneybagg Yo took to his Twitter to reference the subject, using the name of Beauvais’ character Francesca “Fancy” Monroe from the sitcom “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher are known to exchange lavish gifts on each other’s birthdays. For Fletcher’s 26th birthday in July, the rapper gifted his lady with five Birkin bags and a custom matte black Rolls-Royce Cullinan with pink detailing, priced at $330,000.