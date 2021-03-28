‘I’ll Take Anything Rihanna Offers’: Fans Get Excited After Rihanna Says She Wants to Do a Song with Yung Miami

For years, Rihanna’s fans have been begging her for a song, and there is a small chance they may finally get one.

On Wednesday, March 24, gossip site Hollywood Unlocked uploaded a collage of female rappers and asked their followers which rapper should Rihanna collab with? The list of fiery female spitters included Saweetie, Doja Cat, Asian Doll, Yung Miami, Cardi B., and Megan Thee Stallion.

Rihanna (left) and Yung Miami (right). (Photos: @badgalriri/Instagram, @yungmiami305/Instagram)

Of course, their audience and a few celebrities who follow the page played along and name dropped who they thought would be best to get on a track with RiRi. But later on the Bad Gal herself hopped in the comments to reveal who she thinks is worthy to be on a song with her.

Out of the bunch she picked, “Careshaaaaaaaa,” which is the birth name of City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

Yung Miami caught wind of her comment and replied, “savage summer 2021 let’s goooooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Some fans agreed with the “Rude Boy” singer’s choice. One person said, “that’s the only fit .. nothing’s wrong with the other ones but mannnn caresha will tear the track up 👏👏.” Somebody else put, “Bad gal and city girl link up is truly ehat the summer need. N-ggas won’t ever get peace lmao.”

Rihanna responding to Hollywood Unlocked’s post. @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram

One fan who seemingly was not trying to be picky as long as they hear Rihanna’s voice on a track said, “Just do it. I’ll take anything Rihanna offers 💀.” But another person wasn’t so quick to believe Rihanna would actually drop music anytime soon. She wrote, “But she won’t so it doesn’t matter next.”

It’s been five years since Rihanna released her last album, “Anti.” Last year was the first time fans got to hear Rihanna when she sang on the chorus of PartyNextDoor’s song “Believe It.” But that apparently was not enough to tide fans over until her next album, because they have been hounding her in the comments of her Instagram posts.

Rihanna responds to fans about music. @badgalriri/Instagram

She’s been attempting to fight them off by continuously telling them it was coming “soon” but on a another recent occasion she alluded to releasing a song. On March 24, while celebrating “Anti” charting on the Billboard 200 for the past five years, one fan said she should “celebrate by releasing a song !!” She replied, “I think I should 🔜” and followed up with “just 1 tho lol,” to make sure people don’t get too excited.

Looks like it’s time for Rihanna to get to “Work.”