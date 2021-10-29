‘He Definitely Stole the Show’: Toya Johnson Shares Recap of Her Man Understanding the Assignment for Her Birthday Party

Toya Johnson just celebrated her 38th birthday with an epic “Player’s Ball” birthday party.

The event took place Tuesday night, and although the moment was supposed to be all about Johnson, according to her most recent recap of the night, it was her fiancé, Robert “Red” Rushing, who was the real star.

Toya Johnson and her fiancé Robert Rushing stepping out for her 38th birthday party. @toyajohnson/Instagram

“It’s pimp zaddy lil Red for me.😍😍 He definitely stole the show. 🏆#toyasplayersball #iguessitwashispartytoo lol,” she wrote under the seven-photo post. Most of the photos were of the two either dancing together or posing, but there were two solo shots saved just for Rushing. He wore a white dress shirt and slacks, white fur, a white Stetson with a scarlet brim, and a white cane. Johnson went all out, wearing two outfits, a white glitter jumpsuit, and a red fringe dress.

Toya Johnson wearing second outfit of the night and dancing on Robert Rushing. @toyajohnson/Instagram

The Atlanta event was attended by some of Atlanta’s finest, like Johnson’s longtime friends T.I. and Tiny Harris, Erica Dixon, Lil Scrappy and his wife Bambi, and Johnson’s daughter Reginae Carter. “Love and Hip Hop” star Yandy Smith-Harris, rapper Light Skin Keisha, Mimi Faust and her girlfriend Ty Young also stepped out in their best ’70s fits for the special moment.

While it looks like Johnson and their friends truly enjoyed themselves, apparently no one had more fun than Rushing — who also seems to have taken his costume the most seriously.

Toya Johnson (center) with friends (from left) Vena E, Light Skin Keisha, Yandy Smith-Harris and Erica Dixon. (Photo: @toyajohnson/Instagram)

On the night of the party, he uploaded an Instagram post that explained his “rules” for the night. They were: “Do not touch me, no hugging, keep your distance, don’t step on my shoes, and PLEASE don’t touch the fur.” He also issued a warning for anyone who would break the rules which he said was: “All violators will get slapped.”

Robert Rushing’s trophy. (Photo: @mrrushlife/Instagram)

Apparently, Johnson wasn’t the only one who believes Rushing “stole the show.” Even rapper T.I. dropped by his comments section to compliment him for executing the look so well. He wrote, “@mrushlife I’m telling a now … U really Persecuted my Pimpin that night mane…. A Cold Robbery w/No shooter My Main Man Sabotaged my Mackin … I still can’t believe it. Enjoy Ya Lil Trophy and what not.”

All in all, many agreed that Rushing did not come to play, and at the end of the night he took home the “Toya’s Players Ball Mack Of The Year” trophy.