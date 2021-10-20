‘Redd Said Aht Aht’: Toya Johnson’s Fiancé Sent This Warning After the Star Attends Friend’s Bachelorette Trip, Kandi Burruss Responds

Robert “Red” Rushing sent a warning via Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 17, to his fiancée Toya Johnson and her girlfriends while they attended a friend’s bachelorette trip in Las Vegas.

Johnson’s friend Monyetta Shaw, ex of singer Ne-Yo, celebrated her upcoming nuptials to Heath Carter with a weekend getaway. The guests included Johnson, Kandi Burruss, Tameka Raymond, Eboni Elektra, Ami McClure, Lena Huggs, Charity Washington, Jami Zeigler and Khalilah Abdul-Baqi.

Robert “Red” Rushing warns he will catch a flight if he sees his fiancée Toya Johnson acting up during her friend’s bachelorette trip in Las Vegas. Photo:@rush/Instagram

During the girl’s weekend, one of the activities included a “Black Magic Live” show with male strippers, which was posted on Burruss’ Instagram page. Although it is unclear if that particular upload was what set off Rushing’s warning, that didn’t stop him from suggesting he would make a personal trip to Vegas if he saw Johnson acting up during the celebration.

He wrote, “@monyettashaw sis congrats and I’m so happy for you, but if I see one video with @toyajohnson with n–s in thong all in her and on her lap, it’s Up. I’m on my way to Vegas.” Rushing wrapped up his story by stating he will blame Burruss if he sees anything of that nature. “I heard it’s @kandi & @bedroomkandi fault. I’m watching all y’all stories.”

Kandi Burruss reposted Robert “Red” Rushing’s Instagram upload about Monyetta Shaw’s bachelorette party in Las Vegas. Photo:@kandi/Instagram Story

Burruss then responded to Rushing on her respective account with the hashtag “what happens in Vegas stays in vegas” at the end: “Who me??? I don’t know what you’re talking about. Everyone was on their best behavior!” As the post went viral, many fans pointed out how Rushing wasn’t “playing” when it came to his fiancée.

“He said “I’m watching all y’all stories” screaming men are funny.”

“Y’all know Redd ain’t playing about his Toya.”

“Red ain’t playing bout Toya, he say he not the one or the 2.”

“Red said Aht aht.”

In addition to the “playing” remarks, several others claimed that Rushing may have seen what happened the last time Burruss planned a bachelorette event. One wrote, “He knows what happens when Kandi comes around.” Another said, “He must have seen RHOA.”

Burruss’ last public bachelorette party, which occurred in 2020 for her former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Cynthia Bailey, resulted in the infamous “strippergate” scandal. The incident included Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam allegedly having a sexual liaison with the male stripper, BOLO the Entertainer.

