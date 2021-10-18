‘Romeo Somewhere Crying’: Bow Wow Brings Angela Simmons on Stage as He Performs ‘Shorty Like Mine’

Bow Wow and Angela Simmons are sparking relationship rumors again.

The “Let Me Hold You” singer, born Shad Moss, serenaded Simmons on stage for one of his Millennium Tour shows on Saturday night in Atlanta, Georgia. Simmons uploaded a clip of Bow Wow on his knees rapping his 2006 single “Shorty Like Mine,” which was fitting since Simmons was featured in the music video.

Bow Wow writes a sweet message under Angela Simmons’ photo. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

“About last night 💃🏾🕺Great Show ! Great Energy! @shadmoss,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans brought up Romeo Miller, who is a rapper and actor, and who, like Moss, has had a romantic interest in Simmons in the past. “Romeo somewhere crying, rapping and punching the air while Master P screaming “Uh Na Na Na Na” at him for caring.”

Another person joking about Simmons and Moss said, “Okkkkk just get married already and put us out our misery lol.”

But Saturday was not the only day last week that Bow Wow sparked speculation that he is serious about a relationship with Simmons. He let it be known exactly how he feels about Simmons under her Instagram post last Friday. He wrote, “My everything,” in the comments, openly declaring her position in his life.

Simmons was out and about with a few of her friends in the “country” and they brought their children along. It’s not clear exactly where she was, but in one of the photos that she took of her friend, there was a sign in the background that reads, “Local Arts and Crafts Goat Milk Soap.” In the background of a few of her other photos, there was what appeared to be a red barn and crops.

“Traded in my city living for country living . I LOVE it here,” the mother of one wrote.

While Simmons dated Bow Wow, she and Romeo never dated. However, they have been in this little love triangle and Simmons seemingly always gets paired up with one of these men by her fans.

In an interview with E! News she addressed her relationship with both men. Starting with Moss, she said, “I’ve known this man since I was 17. Our stories are countless. I love him to death. That is like my people. I don’t know where we’ll wound up. We’re friends. We’re cool. I’m going to support everything he does and vice versa but to me, I feel like the world always sticks me with Romeo or Bow. It’s like can I date other people or you want me just stuck with this?”