‘I Refuse to Live a Lie’: Romeo Miller Says Angela Simmons’ Sexy Pics Didn’t Ruin Their Friendship

“Growing Up Hip Hop” cast member Romeo Miller posted a message about Angela Simmons and their former friendship. At one time, it looked like the pair were going to take their relationship from platonic to romantic, but that never happened.

Simmons used a recent stop at “The Breakfast Club” to talk about their friendship ending and said Miller wasn’t there for her when her child’s father Sutton Tennyson was killed in 2018. She also said the former child rapper cut off communication with her.

Romeo Miller (right) posted a message about his relationship with Angela Simmons (left). (Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

Then on an episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” that aired earlier this month, the “My Baby” rhymer told Simmons’ older sister Vanessa Simmons that his friendship with the mother of one was doing him “more harm than good.”

He then slammed Simmons for the many bikini pics she posts and said to Vanessa, “Your sister don’t have to do certain things. … But you know Angela, she likes that camera.”

On Thursday, Miller addressed his relationship with Simmons on Instagram and said they haven’t been close for some time. It also seemed like he addressed her thirst traps.

“Shoutout to the fan who posted this clip, because I’ve been nothing but respectful and although we do have our differences, I will never unfriend someone over what they post on social media 😂,” wrote Miller next to a video that shows him speaking to Vanessa.

“The context of me and V convo was more so about every ACTION having a REACTION and being able to live with that,” he added. “That’s life. We all have free will and we all are constantly changing. As far as Me and Ang (just like others in my life), we haven’t been close in years, and I refuse to live a lie on tv.”

Miller then closed his message by saying only time would tell if he and Simmons would fix their friendship, either on or off camera.

“🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 Romeo for the win,” one person wrote under his post.

“Class Act @romeomiller well done !” wrote another.