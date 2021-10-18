‘Get Over It!’: Torrei Hart Stands by Her Decision to Keep Her Ex Kevin Hart’s Last Name

Kevin Hart‘s ex-wife Torrei Hart defended her decision to keep Kevin’s last name on Saturday, Oct. 16, a day following her admission on “The Real.”

During her appearance on the daytime talk show last week, Torrei opened up about experiencing a breakthrough after a public divorce with the comedian, co-parenting their two children and keeping her last name.

Torrei Hart disclosed why she kept her ex Kevin Hart’s last name. Photo:@torreihart/Instagram

Torrei shared she kept her last name because her children, Heaven Hart, 16, and 13-year-old Hendrix Hart, wanted her to. She said, “Me and Kevin decided he had no issues with me changing my last name and my children also said to me, ‘mom, we do not want you to change your last name.’ They wanted the same last name as me, and I said, ‘okay.’ “

The following day while leaving the LAX airport, the 43-year-old stood by her decision when discussing “The Real” interview. She said to Too Fab when listing why she kept her last name, “‘Cause it’s mine, first of all. Second of all, ’cause Kevin never asked for it back — he don’t want [me] to give it back, he’s not trippin’. And third of all: my kids don’t want me to change my name.”

Despite the flak, Torrei may have received from other people regarding her name, she added that she will remain a Hart until further notice. “That’s something that people always ask me, and I’m like: ‘That’s my name — get over it!’ They’re gonna always have something to say, but I’m gonna be a Hart until I decide not to be. And that’s just what it is.”

Torrei Hary (L) opens up about her decision to keep her ex-husband Kevin Hart’s (R) last name. Photo: @torreihart/ Instagram @kevinhart4real/ Instagram

Although receiving criticism in the past for her decision, several people commented how they supported Torrei’s stance to keep her name.

“Why do people care about someone else’s name?? I will NEVER understand it. She’s a Hart, until she gets remarried. Not rocket science people.”

“As you grow older the last name thing becomes less prevalent and more normal like to you. However, she is certainly right! The last name being different from your parent and or siblings does negatively affect kids.”

“I understand why she kept it.”

Torrei and Kevin were married in 2003 and divorced in 2011, stemming from infidelity by Kevin.