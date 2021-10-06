‘Kevin Punching the Got Damn Air Right Now’: Torrei Hart Shares Throwback Swimsuit Photo After Fans Say They Miss This

Torrei Hart granted her fans’ wishes on Friday, Oct. 1, by uploading a throwback image of her locks.

This post, according to Hart, was dedicated to those who kept mentioning how much they “missed” her former hairstyle. Hart made her locks debut back in September 2013 on Instagram and has since changed her look.

Torrei Hart shares throwback photo of her locks in honor of those who “miss” them Photo:@torreihart/Instagram

In the black-and-white photo, the mother of two is seen staring off into the distance while sporting a black one-piece swimsuit. Alongside the image was a caption that shared the importance of change. She wrote, “For everyone who keeps saying they miss my locs. Here you go!!! I’m always evolving never staying stagnant. Change is necessary for this next chapter of my life. Stay tuned! 🎵.”

Although it’s unclear when and where this photo was taken, many people had a lot to say. A handful of the comments bypassed Hart’s message behind the pic and mentioned her ex-husband, Kevin Hart. The reason why the comedian was even brought up was because of how good Hart looked in the snapshot. Her followers stated that Kevin dropped the ball when he cheated on her.

“Kevin punching the got damn air right now.”

“I know your tired of hearing this… but Kevin dropped the bag for a pencil 😭 he probably looks at ol girl in her sleep like this 😒😬 .”

“Kevin is staring at this like 😭.”

“Damn Kev! How the f–k you didn’t want this natural beauty? Hollywood niggas really b tripping…..”

“Kevin a whole fool for cheating… Damn Torrei.”

The exes were married from 2003 to 2011, following infidelity on the part of Kevin. The former couple share a daughter, Heaven Hart, 16, and 13-year-old son Hendrix Hart.

Both parties have moved on and are focused on co-parenting their children. Kevin is married to Eniko Parrish, while Hart is rumored to be dating “Family Matters” star Darius McCrary.

Dating rumors between Hart and Darius began in April after the 43-year-old wrote a loving message to her “partner,” “Happy birthday to my partner, friend, mentor, and get money buddy!!!! This is just the [email protected]”

Throughout the course of the day, she also shared stories of the pair enjoying a day out with friends. Despite the speculation, neither Hart nor Darius have commented publicly on whether they’re dating.