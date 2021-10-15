‘It’s the Bounce Back After the Twins for Me’: Fans Fawn Over Erica Dixon’s Snatched Figure

Erica Dixon turned heads on Tuesday, Oct.12, after uploading a video of herself frolicking at the beach.

Many fans were left in awe of Dixon’s tight physique following the birth of her 2-year-old twins, Embrii and Eryss, with her unidentified boyfriend.

Erica Dixon’s beach video has fans stunned over the mother-of-three’s figure. Photo:@msericadixon/Instagram

In the recording, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star is seen celebrating her 37th birthday by taking a note from the “Baywatch” series, which included running slow motion in a form-fitting swimsuit alongside the track “Orange Juice Dripping” by Lia Staxx.

In addition to the sights, Dixon, who is apparently in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, gave a hint of her current location when she captioned the post, “Babe watch #prettyinplaya #gurlfriendz.” As fans began to view the upload, many praised the mother of three for her snatched figure. Several of them mentioned how Dixon didn’t look like she gave birth to twins, let alone three children.

“It’s the bounce back for me after the twins!”

“3 kids & 2 are twins, where???”

“Girl you look like you have no damn kids!!! That’s crazy…”

“ERICA!!!! You look good asf girl!!”

“I licked my mother f–kin phone…”

“Baywatch ain’t got nothing on you queen.”

Among the compliments, a handful of others brought up Lil Scrappy, Dixon’s ex and the father of her 16-year-old daughter, Emani Richardson. One wrote, “I know Scrappy like, damn, I should’ve stayed with her.” Another said, “Scrappy is punching the air right now! Lol.”

An Instagram user even asked the rapper what he was thinking about letting her go. That person stated, “Scrap what the hell you was thinking, lawd.” The former couple began dating on and off in the early 2000s. After spending more than a decade together, the pair became engaged during the season-one reunion of “LHH: ATL” in 2012. They later called off the engagement the following year.

