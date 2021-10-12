‘When TF Did He Grow the Beard’: LeBron James’ Fans Can’t Believe How Much His Son Bronny Has Grown

LeBron James’ fans can hardly believe their eyes after seeing how much his protégé of a son has grown.

The four-time NBA championship winner has fans doing double and triple takes at a handful of photos he posted commemorating the teen’s 17th birthday.

LeBron James and his eldest son Bronny. (Photo: @kingjames/Instagram)

“This [sic] is insane man!!! 17!! 17!! What in the hell is gong on. How are you 17?? [pleading face emoji],” wrote LeBron for the photo series caption. “My baby boy! Ight enough of soft [feces emoji]. [laughing emoji]. Proud of you Young [king emoji]. Watching you grow into the young man you are today makes me so happy and proud! Love you kid! Keep gong up above an beyond! I’m right here guiding and watching! [heart emoji] [crown emoji]”

The Sierra Canyon basketball player is far from the small kid fans once saw on the sidelines at his father’s games. Now, Bronny is inching closer and closer to his dad’s 6-9 stature and rocking facial hair.

“Bronny tall as f—k bro gonna be 7ft [skull emoji],” commented one person taken aback by Bronny’s appearance.

“D—n When Tf Did He Grow The Beard” and “Can’t wait til he’s in the NBA going up against his old man” commented another.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has said in the past that playing alongside his son in the league is a feat he would love to experience.

“That’s definitely one of my goals, but that’s a long-term goal,” said the 36-year-old after the March 2021 NBA All Star game. “My son right now is in high school and enjoying what being a teenager is all about. But that would be pretty cool to go on my résumé.”

LeBron is signed with the Lakers through the 2022-2023 season, the same year that marks the end of Bronny’s high school career. Currently, the league does not draft high school players — having put a stop to that process in 2004 — but if things change in the near future, LeBron and Bronny could join the short list of father-son duos in NBA history.