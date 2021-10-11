‘They Hated Her’: Fans Celebrate the Unity As Yandy Smith Harris Poses in Rare Photo with the Mothers of Mendeecees Harris’ Other Children

Mendeecees Harris’ oldest child, Mendeecees Harris Jr., celebrated his 16th birthday over the weekend, and it appears all of the mothers of Harris’ kids, including his wife, were able to put their differences aside and come together for the celebration.

Mendeecees Jr.’s mother, Samantha Wallace, and his stepmom Yandy Smith-Harris, who is his father’s current wife, were pictured together in the family photo taken at his party on Saturday. In addition to that, Erika DeShazo, the mother of Mendeecees Sr.’s son Aasim was also in the photo. In his social media post, the teenager captioned the photo, “Nun more important than family❤️🤞🏾.”

Mendeecees Harris Jr. (white T-shirt) posts photo with his blended family for his birthday. (Photo: @lilmendc/Instagram)

Wallace and Smith-Harris’ feud has played out on “Love and Hip Hop,” a show they were both casted in, for years. Wallace claimed that the father of her child, Mendeecees Sr., and Smith-Harris would create lies about her on the show to sabotage her relationship. Smith-Harris has claimed that she never had an issue with Wallace or DeShazo in the past.

Smith-Harris said problems between her and the other childrens’ mothers arose when they began filming together for Love and Hip Hop: New York. There was also a question of infidelity on Mendeecees Sr.’s part, and whether he was messing around with any of the women at the same time.

It’s not clear if Smith-Harris, Wallace, or DeShazo have reconciled or if they were simply cordial for Mendeecees Jr.’s party. Many fans don’t seem to be convinced that the three ladies are on good terms.

Mendeecees Harris Sr. surprises his son Mendeecees Harris Jr. with a car. (Photo: @mendeecees/Instagram)

Social media followers commented on how much Wallace and DeShazo had a strong dislike for Smith-Harris. “NOT THEY USED TO HATE YANDY! No but fr they hated her baddddddddd😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” said one person. Another person who was not so convinced by all the smiles in the photo said, “They still hate her they all look miserable except yandy 😭😭😭😭.”

Someone else had higher hopes for their relationship. That person wrote, “Hmmmm for the kids sake, I hope all is well with their union❤️.”

Overall it looks like Mendeecess Jr. really enjoyed his birthday. Not only was he gifted a car, but “Gyalis” singer Capella Gray surprised the teenager with a performance.