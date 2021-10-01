Nene Leakes Shares Late Husband Gregg Leakes’ Final Words to Her

Nene Leakes disclosed during an interview with People magazine on Sept. 28 the last words her late husband Gregg Leakes said to her before passing away.

Gregg, who suffered from colon cancer, succumbed to his lengthy battle on Sept. 1 at the age of 66. The beloved former reality star was originally diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018, before going into remission the following year. But things took a turn this June after Nene revealed Gregg’s cancer had returned.

Nene Leakes reveals the last words her late husband Gregg Leakes said before losing his battle with colon cancer. (Photo: @neneleakes/Instagram)

Almost a month following his death, Nene is now sharing what Gregg’s final moments were like. She told the publication that days before Gregg transitioned everyone, including all six of his children, close friends and family came together and “made peace with what was happening.”

“The last five days before his passing was really beautiful. All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock. … We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening.”

The 53-year-old added that Gregg’s final words to her were: “I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you.”

Towards the end of the interview, Nene gave details about how difficult it‘s been adjusting to her new normal without Gregg. She shared, “It was difficult. Gregg handled a lot of things in our life. There were some things I didn’t know — some of the simple things. I didn’t even know who the lawn guy was.”

She also revealed prior to his passing, Gregg wrote of series of letters that included a message to their son Brentt Leakes and instructions for anything that is needed if he was no longer here. As she continues to grieve the loss of her husband, Nene stated she misses Gregg “very much” and experiences “highs and lows” throughout the day.

One thing she claims that eases her mind for a bit is thinking that Gregg is just “away on a trip,” and will return soon. Nene said, “I keep thinking to myself he’s away on a trip and he’ll be right back. I’m still waiting for him to come home.”

Nene and Gregg — whose love story was displayed on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” —were first married in 1997 before divorcing in 2011. The couple later remarried in 2013.