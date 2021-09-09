‘Love the Support They Have Shown Her’: Nene Leakes’ Former ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Reunite In Honor of Gregg’s ‘Celebration of Life’

Nene Leakes‘ “Celebration of Life” memorial for her late husband Gregg Leakes on Monday, Sept. 6, brought out many familiar faces including the former reality star’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmates.

Gregg, who alongside his wife appeared on the hit Bravo series over the course of 13 years before Nene’s departure, succumbed to his battle with colon cancer last week at age 66. He was initially diagnosed with stage-three colon cancer in 2018 before going into remission the following year. Things ultimately took a turn for the worse in June, after Nene confirmed Gregg’s cancer had returned.

Porsha Williams (far left), Phaedra Parks (center right), and Shamea Morton (far right) came together to support their former “RHOA” co-star Nene Leakes (center left) at her “Celebration of Life” for her husband Gregg Leakes. Photo:realitychat/Instagram

Former and current “RHOA” stars like Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton, Shamea Morton, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Eva Marcille, Lisa Wu, Peter Thomas and Apollo Nida were among the many family and friends who came together to support Nene and honor Gregg’s life.

The private event hosted at The Linnethia Lounge included performances by Yolanda Adams, Tamar Braxton, Keke Wyatt, Le’Andria Johnson and Kim Burrell, as well as spoken “words of inspiration” by Pastor Jamal Bryant of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” Many guests, including Kenya Moore, shared photos from the memorial, and an Instagram story with Marcille, Hampton and Parks, with a caption that read, “#RIHGregg, we will never forget your kindness.”

(L-R): Current and former “RHOA” stars, including Eva Marcille, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton and Phaedra Parks attended the homegoing celebration for Nene Leakes’ late husband, Gregg Leakes. Photo:thekenyamoore/Instagram

As the recordings and pics from the celebration began circulating on social media, many expressed how good it felt to see everyone put their differences aside to be there for Nene during this trying time.

“RHOA girls coming together when it matters love to see it!!!! .”

“Love the support they have shown her..🙌❤️👏❤️Nothing but ❤️.”

“Beautiful sight to see! Happy that they can all be together to celebrate such an amazing man!!!”

“Love to see this!!! Growth and being there for someone in their time of need❤️❤️”

“I’m so glad that she has support from the rhoa cast. Its beautiful sight to see. Prayers for her and her family still.”

Nene Leakes gave fans a look into her husband Gregg Leakes’ celebration of life by sharing photos from the event. Photo:@neneleakes/Instagram

Two days after the initial ceremony, Nene gave fans an inside look into what she called a “packed” homegoing for her late husband by posting unseen images of guests and the “Celebration of Life” invitation. The 53-year-old wrote, while expressing how grateful she was for everyone: “SWIPE: It took a whole day for me to decide if i wanted to post pictures from Gregg’s “Celebration Of Life” Ceremony. (The rest of the pictures will be in my story). What a celebration it was! Packed Packed Packed! I am grateful for all of you❤️🙏🏾THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT💔I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life🙏🏾.”