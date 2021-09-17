‘I Ain’t Know Who I Was Looking at’: Nene Leakes Is Unrecognizable In New Look as She Adjusts to Her ‘New Normal’ Following Death of Her Husband Gregg

Nene Leakes entered the new chapter of her life following the loss of her husband, Gregg Leakes. On Thursday, Sept. 16, Leakes returned to her signature look.

Gregg succumbed to his lengthy battle with colon cancer earlier this month at the age of 66. He was initially diagnosed with stage-three colon cancer in 2018 before going into remission the following year. Ultimately, things took a turn for the worst in June, when Leakes confirmed Gregg’s cancer had returned.

Nene Leakes uploads an Instagram story and post thanking fans for support following her husband Gregg Leakes’ death. Photo:@neneleakes/Instagram

In a series of clips uploaded on her Instagram Story, the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star revealed she returned to an original hair color. “So I played in dark hair long enough. Now that I am having to adjust to my new life, my new normal I thought I’ll go back blonde. So hi guys, its Nene and I am back blonde.”

The 53-year-old also opened up on how she is adjusting to her new normal without Gregg. “I’m trying to adjust to this whole new life that I have and my whole new normal but I’m blonde…I have a whole group of people that is coming to my house everyday, doing different stuff with me. Trying to keep my mind off of, you know the events that recently happened… Love you guys okay and I’m pushing through with a blonde wig on.”

Leakes went on to describe her grieving process and stated that she has had some “good days” and some “bad days” following Gregg’s passing. The “RHOA” alum expressed that on a good day she was able to change her look.

“I have good days and bad days but they say it’s normal. Some days I’m up and some days I’m down. Today I felt like going to the salon so that was good. I normally don’t go to the salon, I usually let people come to my house. So today I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women. That was good to be around other people…Pushing through, pushing through hope you like the blonde.”

She wrapped up the recording by thanking everyone for their well-wishes and “sweet messages” through this trying time. Immediately following the Instagram Stories post, Leakes uploaded a post of her signature hairdo alongside the caption, “Pushing thru💪🏾 Thank you @jasmine.dior @gracefulartistry For pampering me always❤️.”

As the star’s stories became viral, a handful of people pointed out how unrecognizable Leakes looked in the clips, as others sent an outpouring of love and support. One Instagram user went as far as to defend the “RHOA” OG after seeing an increasing amount of comments about her appearance.

“I didn’t even recognize her😮.”

“Wtf wrong with her face.”

“This is weird being used to this voice coming out a different face.”

“Thank goodness she said ‘hi guys it’s NENE’ cause I ain’t know who I was looking at. she looks good tho.”

“This lady just lost her husband & updating her fans of her well being & all y’all can talk about is her makeup/skin. Seek help, have some compassion wit y’all dusty miserable a–. Prayers to you NeNe ❤️🙏🏾.”

Leakes honored Gregg’s life on Sept. 6 by holding a “Celebration of Life” memorial at the Linnethia Lounge. Guests included former and current “RHOA” stars alongside family and friends.