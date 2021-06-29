‘Praying for the Family’: Nene Leakes Shocks Fans After She Reveals Her Husband Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Has Returned, Fans Show Their Support

In a recent interview with The Jasmine Brand, former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes revealed that her husband Gregg Leakes‘ cancer has returned.

In the Instagram Live shared on Monday, June 28, Leakes also admitted that the 66-year-old has been hospitalized for about a week, following an undisclosed surgery. Gregg was first diagnosed with stage-three colon cancer in 2018 and went into remission a year later after receiving treatment.

Nene Leakes revealed during an interview with “The Jasmine Brand” that her husband Gregg Leakes’ cancer has returned. Photo:@neneleakes/Instagram

The “RHOA” alum said while explaining that she wasn’t going to initially publicly address Gregg’s health until after he returned home, “He’s in the hospital. He’s been in the hospital, tomorrow it’ll be a week…I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery, so his cancer did return.”

Leakes added that the particular surgery that Gregg underwent was something he had previously, which left him hospitalized for about two weeks. She requested prayers for her husband. “I would love everybody to pray for Gregg. That would be beautiful. Pray for his strength…He’s had this surgery before; he was in the hospital for about 15 days. So I expect him to be in the hospital for at least another week. So pray for Gregg and pray for me too.”

Although this wasn’t directly said in the video, Leakes also updated the outlet on how “difficult” the cancer recurrence has been on Gregg; sharing this disease has made him physically small. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different…He’s different.”

Upon hearing the news, many fans extended their thoughts and prayers to the Leakes family.

“God is a healer, I speak completely healed, restored and abundance over Gregg 🙏🏽🙌🏽.”

“Praying for Nene. She been through it and needs the support cause it’s a struggle for both.”

“Speedy recovery for Greg and strength for you Nene being by his side 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

“Man This made me so sad. Praying for the family 🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

“Thoughts and prayers for Gregg and the entire Leakes family.”

Later on, the former “RHOA” star revealed that she was “caught off guard” during the interview and that Gregg is a very private person.

“Hey guys….I was really caught off guard in that interview when asked about Gregg! He’s a private person so i hadn’t said anything publicly (his wishes) (Only our circle really know details) and really sometimes it’s best that way because people just read into it whatever they want too and family….whew Chileeeeee i just can’t 😩.” She continued. “Gregg told me this morning he had 80 text messages and wanted to know what was wrong wit his phone 🤣 Thank you for your many prayers🙏🏾 text messages and calls PS: Gregg says to me…keep smiling 😊 #fuckcancer @americancancersociety.”

Leakes first announced Gregg’s cancer diagnosis in June 2018 after sharing a photo of him sitting in a chair with the words cancer typed on a computer with a red dash across on her Instagram page. She captioned the post,

“Our New Normal and the fight begins👊🏾 🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾#mdandersoncancercenter #yougotthis#iloveyou.” The following year in 2019, Leakes celebrated her husband’s remission by sharing another photo of Gregg with the words “Look at God! We are overjoyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It…..WE ARE CANCER-FREE!!! Yes, God!”