‘Ain’t Playing with These Young Girls’: Marjorie Harvey’s Simple But Sexy Photo Has Fans Talking

After not posting on her Instagram page for a couple of weeks, Marjorie Harvey is back and is turning heads.

Twenty-two days following her last post, which was on Sept. 6, Marjorie is popping out to remind her fans that she’s still got it. The mother of three donned a black thigh-high dress and on top sported a black glittery jacket with a low train that fell behind her and nearly touched the ground. She also wore a pair of nude-colored, open-toed heels and styled her hair in a secure ponytail.

Marjorie Harvey stuns in black elegant outfit. (Photo: @marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

Marjorie wasn’t the only beautiful sight to see in the simple-yet-elegant photo. Although the picture did not show the entire room, what could be seen was a gray dining table with a glass top and at least four chairs along with a black-and-gray rug.

Letting the photo speak for itself, the 56-year-old opted out of adding a caption, however, the fans were not so silent. Many decorated her posts with lovely compliments. One person said, “🔥marjory Harvey ain’t playin wit these young girls gives me hope for getting older but taking good care of myself. An wit a bank role lol.”

Another person, who seems to be familiar with Marjorie’s sophisticated but sexy fashion sense, asked for help on how to achieve the same look. “Please write a book on how to be graceful and stylish 🔥🥺🥰🥰 I will surely buy it,” that person wrote. Someone else said, “Why must you be so fine. With those scrumptious legs. Yummy. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Another fan pointed out Marjorie’s absence from social media, writing, “Hi Ms. Marjorie. You don’t come out as much as you use to. We miss you 👏.” Marjorie has not explained why she’s been on a bit of a hiatus from Instagram, but the fans seemingly want more of her.

If there’s anything that’s clear on social media from Marjorie and her husband, comedian-host Steve’s Harvey, it’s that the couple shares a sense for fashion. Steve frequently gets praised for the suits he wears. The fashionable couple has been married for 14 years and while they do not share children together, they have a blended family of seven children.