‘These Fits Getting Outlandish’: Fans React to Steve Harvey’s Latest Attire

Steve Harvey stunned fans on Tuesday, Sept. 21, after displaying a surprising tux outside of his formal wear while filming the new season of “Steve on Watch.” New episodes for the Facebook Watch talk show initially began airing earlier this week.

In the upload captioned with a singular jean and flexed bicep emoji, Harvey is seen wearing a Canadian tuxedo, which included jean pants, a half buttoned-up shirt and an oversized jacket with brown suede boots.

A Canadian tuxedo or an all-denim ensemble originated from a 1951 incident that involved singer Bing Crosby being denied entry at a high-end hotel in Vancouver, Canada because of his all-denim outfit.

Upon viewing Harvey’s post, many people flooded the 63-year-old’s comments section with compliments. One individual pointed out that Harvey is now being recognized as a “snack” following his latest getup.

“Aight na unc!! These fits getting outlandish 🔥🔥🔥.”

“You are working that denim sir!🔥🔥🔥 .”

“Denim never looked this good 🔥🔥.”

“Uncle Steve mannnnnnn!!! You’re just DAPPER AF🔥🔥🔥😎.”

“You done turned all the way up. I can’t believe Steve Harvey is being looked at as a snack. Wowwwww get it, Steve. 🔥.”

In addition to the praise, other social media users mentioned how they have never seen Harvey in jeans. One wrote, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Steve Harvey in jeans. He’s always in a suit!” Another said, “I’ve never seen Steve in jeans, except when playing characters in movies(I THINK!) Love the look! 🔥🔥.”

This isn’t the first time Harvey publicly wore an all-jean look. In April, the talk show host sported a blue patterned Dolce & Gabbana ‘fit from the company’s spring 2021 collection while on-set. He caption the post, “#CelebrityFamilyFeud set life @familyfeudabc.”