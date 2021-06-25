‘I Want This Kind of Happiness’: Steve Harvey Has Fans Swooning Over His Anniversary Post to Wife Marjorie Harvey

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey are celebrating 14 years of marriage.

To celebrate, Steve posted a video that showed several photos of him and Marjorie together. In the background, the comedian can be heard reciting the story of how the two met. He said, “The first night I met her was at a comedy club. The first word I said to Marjorie was, ‘Lady I don’t know who you are.’ I stopped the show. I said, ‘I don’t know who you are, but I’m going to marry you one day.’ ” The two dated briefly and reconnected in 2005 before marrying in 2007.

In the anniversary-related video, Steve called himself “The most blessed man” before planting a kiss on Marjorie.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary. (Photo: @marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

He wrote, “We celebrate our anniversary today,” in the caption. The 64-year-old received over a million views on the video and nearly 300.000 likes.

Marjorie, 56, kept it a little more simple and posted a photo to commemorate their special day. She wore a long black outfit while Steve wore a white top and black pants. In the background, you could see an elegant table and two chairs underneath a beautiful chandelier. Her caption read, “Happy Anniversary Baby 😍🙏🏾,” and she received nearly 150,000 likes on her post.

The couple has a blended family with a total of seven children. Both parties have been married previously. Some of their children have had children, and in the latter part of the last year, Steve and Marjorie became the grandparents of six grandchildren.

Fans celebrated the couples’ anniversary, and some even expressing wanting a relationship like theirs for themselves. One person said, “I want this kind of happiness 😢😢😍.” Someone else wrote, “I want a man to love me like this!!! Amazing. God bless you two. Happy Anniversary.”

Another person showed admiration for their lifestyle. Someone said, “Wealth just looks different. 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”