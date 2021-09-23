Bow Wow’s Former Flame Olivia Sky Throws Shade at Rapper After He Disowns the Alleged Son He Has with Her

Olivia Sky, the mother of Bow Wow’s alleged son, Stone Moss, may be calling out the rapper after he seemingly disowned the 1-year-old on Twitter.

A few days after Bow Wow insinuated in multiple Twitter posts that he only has one child, his 10-year-old daughter Shai Moss, Skyy seemingly hit him back with a response.

Bow Wow’s alleged son Stone Moss, (L) Bow Wow, (top right) Olivia Sky (bottom right) (Photo: @olivia.sky/Instagram) (Photo: @shadmoss/Instagram

Opting for a kill him with kindness approach, Sky uploaded a meme to her Instagram Story that reads, “I knew I matured when I didn’t embarrass someone I could’ve destroyed.” On the upper left hand corner of the Sunday post, she wrote, “the old me would never they hate to see it thank you God for growth.”

This comes after Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, spent Friday answering questions from his fans on Twitter, some of which were about Stone.

When fans asked him about Stone, he answered with shady responses like “Huh,” and “NP – Billie Jean,” which is a Michael Jackson song about a woman accusing Jackson of being her son’s father, but he says he isn’t.

He also only acknowledged Shai in numerous posts. One person asked what his major accomplishment was and his response was “Shai.” Another person asked, “Do you want more children,” and he said, “HELL NO im fine w shai!”

Olivia Sky, the mother of Bow Wow’s alleged son, responds to his insinuations that he is not the 1-year-old’s father. (Photo: @oliva.sky/Instagram)

Bow Wow’s responses raised eyebrows since he has claimed the child as his son before. Fans chimed in on the issue. “How he trying to flex on his own “son” tho to make the baby mama mad. That’s some sick shit 🥴,” said one person.

“Child support really make men upset enough that they will disown their own child,” said another. Someone else who sided with Bow Wow said, “These girls want clout and child support money more than they want the baby smh gotta tighten up and do better!”

No one is certain why Bow Wow decided to address this on Twitter, but The Neighborhood Talk suggested it may be because Sky is taking him to court for child support.

According to Peach Court website, the case was initiated on Sept. 17, which is the same day Bow Wow was posting the tweets.

If this is why Bow Wow is upset it could be because according to Joie Chavis, the mother of his other child, he currently does not pay child support for his daughter Shai.

On her Joie In Life YouTube page, Chavis decided to post a video on April 13 about “Setting the Record Straight.”

In it, she answered questions from fans and one asked if she was a gold digger. She responded, “I feel like a lot of people say that. I’m not. If that’s the case, I’d date everybody who tried to talk to me with money. I don’t and I’m not a gold digger.”

She added, “I’ve worked since I was 15. I take care of my kids. I don’t get any child support. Repeat that, I don’t get any child support. I don’t really need to ask for certain things for my kids because I can do everything myself. If their father wants to do things for them, then they do that on their own time.”

The mother of two reiterated that, “I don’t really ask for anything. I’m able to do everything on my own.” Chavis has a 2-year-old son named Hendrix with rapper Future.