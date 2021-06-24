Bow Wow Posts Then Deletes Photos of His Son After Wishing Him a Happy Birthday

In another example, that time flies, fans of rapper Bow Wow are seeing that less than a year after he confirmed to the world that he has a son, he is now celebrating his baby boy’s first birthday.

In a now-deleted June 23 Instagram post, Bow Wow shared photos from a birthday photo shoot for his son, Stone Moss, while wishing him a happy birthday. He wrote, “Happy B-Day to my baby boy. 1 yrs old.🏀 ❤️ love you with all my heart. #babyBow.”

Bow Wow celebrates his son’s first birthday. (Photo: @olivia.sky/Instagram)

Olivia Sky, who is the young boy’s mother, wrote her own sweet message on Instagram. It reads, “My baby is a year old today! You,my baby boy, are a blessing! You are one in a million and a natural star! You carry so much light and happiness with you everywhere you go and I promise to do everything in my power to keep it like that!”

She added, “I remember when I found out that you was on the way…one of my firsts thoughts was Wow God! You must think more of me than I think of myself! The opportunity to help you grow into the person you’re meant to be is such an honor. I don’t know what exactly I did to deserve you but I promise I got you for life my love. 🧡 Happy First Birthday to the sweetest little boy I know. #happybirthday #paulabishopphotography.”

Man you gone take all the girls. 🤴 pic.twitter.com/tOjqoxQFyu — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 24, 2020

Bow Wow, 34, first revealed he had a son in September. On Twitter, he shared a photo of his son sleeping in a wrapped blanket and wrote, “Man you gone take all the girls. 🤴” Less than a month ago, Sky blasted Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, on Instagram in a series of posts. In one of those, she wrote, “Ni–as rather f-ck with your head while u going thru PP [postpartum] than help u get back to yourself because they know your potential and it’s INTIMIDATING.”

Under a gossip blog’s repost of Sky’s rant, Bow Wow replied, “Not my f–king problem. Go get you a man who cares. I barely know the girl. I don’t even have a photo with the girl. Let that hurt go.”

Bow Wow also has a daughter Shai Moss, whom he welcomed with dancer and model Joie Chavis. Shai Moss is 10 years old and already proving to be a rising star as she can sing, dance and act.