Ayesha Curry Shares Hilarious Video of Son Saying a Word That Leaves Her Daughters Shocked

Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s son, Canon Curry, is only two years old but already has a funny personality even without trying. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, Ayesha uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of herself and her three children, Ryan, Riley, and Canon, wearing matching black-and-white plaid pajamas to record a Christmas video for Ayesha’s husband and Golden State Warriors NBA player Stephen Curry.

The video begins with Canon sitting on his mother’s lap in between his two sisters when a sudden voice in the background counts down “3, 2, Go!”

Back: Ayesha and Stephen Curry; front: children Riley, Canon and Ryan

“Merry Christmas Daddy,” Ayesha and her children say simultaneously.

Coming out of character, Ayesha quickly says, “Okay we have to do that again he said wee, wee” referring to Canon. Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, have two different but hilarious reactions to their brother’s funny mistake. Riley laughs and says “Canon,” and Ryan drops her jaw in shock. As this is all happening, Canon continues to innocently sit in his mom’s lap, unaware that he is the reason they have to redo the video.

The mother of three captions the recording, “We recorded a Christmas Day Game video for @stephencurry30 last week and definitely had to do it like 20 times 😩🤣… CANON JACK!!! 😭😂😅 (the girls faces at the end have me rolling).”

Fans joined in on the laughs, commenting on everything from Ryan and Riley’s facial expressions to being able to relate to having a son.

One person said, “Ryan’s face at the end tho🤣🤣🤣. Man I love y’all 💞.”

“It’s Riley’s face 🤣🤣🤣 she was looking like ‘ohh my goshhh’,” said another.

Another added, “Lmaoooo but whyyyy do all boys do that 😩😩😩 I have two @ayeshacurry and they do the same, like noooo!!! It’s a boy thing, swear on everything 😭😂.”

Even Stephen chimed in on the comments, writing, “😂😂😂😂😂😂. That’s my boy!”

Ayesha and Stephen welcomed Canon into the world on July 3, 2018, and since then he has been putting a smile on fans’ faces with his worshipping, singing and cute personality.