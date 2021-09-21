‘I’m Learning From Them Daily’: Nick Cannon Shares How His Children Spark His Creativity

It is hard to imagine multi-hyphenate talent Nick Cannon ever has a free moment to himself between juggling hosting duties and bonding with his seven children.

But, according to the “Wild ‘N Out” host, his downtime is spent simply being a father to his children ranging in age from 10 years to two months old. “When I have a free moment, all of that focus goes to my children,” said Cannon while promoting his new eponymous talk show on Friday, Sept. 17.

Nick Cannon welcomed children with two women, Abby De La Rosa (R) and Alyssa Scott (L), in June 2021. (Photo: @hiabbydelarosa/Instagram, @itsalyssaemm/Instagram)

Cannon first became a father when he and then wife Mariah Carey welcomed twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon in 2011. Six years later, Cannon welcomed son Golden Sagon with then girlfriend Brittany Bell. Three years later, Bell and Cannon welcomed a second child into the world, a daughter named Powerful Queen.

But in the last year, the former Nickelodeon child star has raised eyebrows after announcing he had added three more children to his growing pack. Professional DJ Abby De La Rosa was first up with twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon, born on June 14. Just nine days after the birth of the twins, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actor and model Alyssa Scott became the parents to son Zen S. Cannon.

Online social media users have found the actor’s fruitfulness to be the perfect spark of creativity when it comes to making jokes. Coincidentally, Cannon revealed his children have a similar effect on him.

“That’s an even more creative space because I’m learning from them daily,” he said. “As we all know, I have a wide range of personalities of young kids that I get to tap into. I get to vicariously live through them on a daily basis.”

The NCredible Entertainment CEO is not sitting by idly as his fans have all the fun in making jokes it his expense. Instead, he has even made himself the punchline of a few situations, most recently while joking that he and Saweetie were not expecting a child after she tweeted she had a secret.