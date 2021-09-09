‘He Needs to Leave God Out of This’: Nick Cannon’s Statement Regarding Having More Children Sets Social Media Ablaze

Having multiple children in a single calendar year doesn’t appear to be affecting Nick Cannon’s busy schedule one bit. The actor has been making headlines over the past few months after welcoming three children since November 2020 and a set of twins in 2021, bringing his total kid count to seven.

Recently, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” star was caught up to by TMZ, where he was asked if he had any plans to expand his family, to which he left up to the Lord above. “God willing, man,” the Nickelodeon alum said gleefully. “You see it, if God sees it that way, then that’s what I’mma keep doing.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 09: Nick Cannon attends the “Wild ‘N Out” Season 16 Surprise on August 09, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for ViacomCBS – VH1)

Nick’s comments sparked a debate on social media, with many expressing they felt it was irresponsible for the comedian to continuously create life and not show all his children equal attention. One Twitter user wrote, “Sounds like he is willingly creating broken homes,” to which another replied, “He is. Kids need present parents not deposits.”

He is. Kids need present parents not deposits. — sistergirlquotes (@fayelynn77) September 9, 2021

“He needs to leave God out of this,” another person commented. A third person echoed, “God, can we go ahead and get a cease and desist on this please?”

God, can we go ahead and get a cease and desist on this please? — MuyBN (@TrueBlueStory83) September 8, 2021

Still, other people saw no wrong with the 40-year-old wanting a larger family. One person, seemingly in support of Nick’s parental endeavors, wrote, “Long as he provides in is active in their lives… Who are we to judge?”

Long as he provides in is active in their lives… Who are we to judge? — Winter Souljah (@SagittariusArie) September 8, 2021

“That’s all good for him just hope they all know each other and will be brothers and sisters for real,” chimed in a fifth person.

that's all good for him just hope they all know each other and will be brothers and sisters for real — shorty😃 (@shortyluv1435) September 8, 2021

During a visit to “The Breakfast Club” morning show last month, the “Wild ‘N Out” creator made some more head-turning remarks when he described monogamy as “a Eurocentric concept.” In addition, the star classified marriage as a business relationship or a “contract.”

Concerning the women he’s been creating new life with, Cannon said, “They know how I feel” and that “every woman that deals with me knows that ‘Well we know what it is,’” he added.

Cannon’s seven children include his first set of twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with his former wife singer Mariah Carey. In addition, he has a daughter, Powerful Queen, and a son, Golden, with model Brittany Bell. In June, he also welcomed twin boys, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa, a professional DJ. His seventh child and fifth son, Zen Scott, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born weeks later in June after the twin boys.