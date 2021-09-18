‘One Is Fearless and the Other Is Not Here for It’: Fans React to Adorable Video of Erica Dixon’s Twin Girls Riding a Carousel

Erica Dixon is continuing to keep her fans updated on the cuteness of her twin daughters, Eryss and Embrii.

On Friday, Sept 14, Dixon gave fans a glimpse of her daughters’ differing personalities after she took a trip to the zoo with them and her eldest daughter Emani. In the clip, Dixon and her three daughters were riding a carousel ride.

Erica Dixon’s daughter Emani (left) and Erica Dixon with twin daughters Eryss and Embrii (Photo: @msericadixon/Instagram)

She first shows Embrii riding on her own horse by herself and holding on to the pole. Then she moves the camera to the left and shows her daughter Eryss sitting in the lap of her big sister, Emani, with her eyes closed. Dixon can be heard in the background trying to call her daughter’s name and get her to open her eyes, but she kept them closed.

“Chile, it’s just a carousel,” Dixon said, “but she like the swing though.” She pans the camera back over to her other daughter, who seems to have no fear of the ride at all and cheers her on by saying “Yay Brii.” But toward the end of the video, as the ride is slowing down, Dixon’s camera looks back at Eryss and Dixon can be heard saying “Okay Eryss.” Eryss continued to keep her eyes shut and even squeezed them a little harder after hearing her mother call her a second time.

“​​Zoo day with the family,” she wrote in the caption. Fans commented on the twins’ differing reactions to the ride. One person said, “One is fearless and the other is not here for it, LOL ❤️.” Another person wrote, “Eryss is the one always cutting up and got the nerve to be scared 😂 her so pretty though 😍.” Someone else commenting on the 2-year-olds’ reactions said, “Lol those two different personalities shining through… too cute!”

While Dixon has shown a picture of the twins’ dad on Halloween, she has opted to keep their relationship private. During a “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Where Are They Now” segment, Dixon not only spoke about her daughters but also dished a little bit about her relationship with their dad. She said he was a little younger than her and called herself a “cougar” and said he was only missing “maybe two things” from the list she created when she prayed for her next man. Because she is so secretive with their relationship it is not clear if they are still together.

As for Emani, Dixon had her with her ex Lil Scrappy, another “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star. Now, Lil Scrappy has three other children with his wife and “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Bambi.