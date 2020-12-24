‘I Just Think Things Really Work Out Best When They’re Private’: Erica Dixon Shares Reservations About Her Boyfriend Appearing on ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’

Erica Dixon has kept things on the low with her mystery boyfriend, who is also the father of her 1-year-old twin daughters, Eryss and Embrii. But now she is ready to give fans a bit of insight into her love life and did so during a Dec. 18 interview with the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” segment “Where Are They Now.”

At 9:33 she said, “My current love life is actually good. I haven’t been this happy in a minute. It’s been a minute.”

Similar to R & B singer, Ciara, Dixon wrote a prayer about her future man and, according to her, God answered. “It’s so funny because I wrote down a prayer of exactly what I wanted. And when I say maybe two things were missing, I’m like, ‘Lord … you answering prayers like this? Like, exactly what I wrote down? OK! Thank you!’”

(From left) Emani, Erica Dixon, and her twin daughters Eryss and Embrii. (Photo: @msericadixon/Instagram)

Another thing Dixon and Ciara have in common is that they are older than their men. She did not say how much older but the 36-year-old did confirm there was an age gap. “He’s a little younger than me, so, cougar, cougar! But he’s very mature. Mentally, we’re on the same level. We have the same goals and we work towards those goals together. We compete with each other. We’re each other’s drive. So I really love that about him.”

Dixon also confirmed that her boyfriend has already gotten the thumbs up from her other loved ones as well. “He’s great with the kids. They love him. Great with the family. They love him. And that’s all that matters. You good with me, my family love you, my kids love you, then we’re all good.”

While giving more detail about her unnamed Scorpio boyfriend, Dixon mentioned that although he is willing to come on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” with her, she is more hesitant about the idea. “We’ve talked about him coming on the show, and he’s more than willing to. I’m just kind of skeptical because I just think things really work out best when they’re private. Especially when it comes to relationships and social media. Ugh. Jesus. People come out from everywhere like roaches.”

Erica Dixon revealed the father of her twins in family photo. @ericadixon/Instagram

The mother of three knows all too well what it is like to be in a public relationship on a popular television show. Dixon was first introduced on the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” as the on-again, off-again girlfriend and mother of the daughter of Atlanta rapper Lil Scrappy. For years, viewers saw firsthand the breakups, the makeups, the engagement, calling it off, and how the two co-parent their now 15-year-old daughter Emani.

Dixon did not say whether she would be returning to the show officially, but she did express gratitude for being allowed the opportunity to be a part of it.

She said, “I have to say I’ve done pretty damn well, and I have to thank ‘Love and Hip Hop’ just for the platform and opening that door for me to soar.”

Although fans have yet to know the name of Dixon’s boyfriend, they did get to see him in a photo on Halloween with Dixon, their twin daughters, and Emani dressed as characters from the “Addams Family.”